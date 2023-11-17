Chip Roy blasts new House Speaker for not letting the government shut down

The tantrum-prone Austin-San Antonio congressman uncorked one for the ages.

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 10:00 am

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy has a history of stirring shit up.
Shutterstock / lev radin
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy has a history of stirring shit up.
Republican U.S. Rep. Chip. Roy loves to perform.

Anybody remember the Austin-San Antonio congressman's unhinged tirade over drug company profits, or that time he told his colleagues to "kiss my ass" if they didn't want to fund a border wall, or his threat to derail a defense spending bill because the Air Force dared to recognize Pride Month? Impressive shit. Too bad there's not an Emmy Award for Playing to the MAGA Base.

And like other scenery-chewing thespians, Ol' Chip doesn't like to be upstaged.

Not to be outdone during a news week that included a potential punch-up in a Senate hearing and a near government shutdown, Roy still managed to grab attention by going into full meltdown mode on Wednesday. During a speech full of shoutingso much shouting — he harangued members of his own party for not being willing to leave federal workers hanging without paychecks over the holidays to make a point about the budget being too big.

During his rant, Roy put new House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, on blast for allowing the government to stay open while keeping funding at current levels.

“That’s the way this town operates. Slush funds, backroom deals. Continuing to spend money we don’t have," Roy shouted. "I’m sick and tired of it. I didn’t come here for second place. I didn’t come here for more excuses."

Roy also opened fire on the remainder of his party, accusing fellow GOPers of making him look bad while he prepares to campaign for another term.

"One thing. I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing — one — that I can go campaign on and say we did," Roy huffed, gazing around the chamber. "Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides, 'Well, I guess it's not as bad as the Democrats.'"

Considering the likelihood Roy's 2024 opponent will weaponize footage of Wednesday's speech in campaign ads, we're not so sure the congressman has anyone to blame but himself for looking bad.

Just the same, bravo.

