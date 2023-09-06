U.S. Rep. Chip Roy threatens to shut down government if he can't resurrect Trump's border wall

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / lev radin
Chip Roy is not against playing a game of brinkmanship.
Republican extremist U.S. Rep. Chip Roy looks to be making good on a threat from earlier this year
to defund the federal government so he can force through hardline border restrictions.
In comments to CBS News
Monday, Roy — whose district includes parts of both San Antonio and Austin — said he's pushing for money to resurrect Donald Trump's border wall as a Sept. 30 deadline looms to continue funding federal agencies.
Lawmakers coming back from the August recess have mere weeks to reach a budget compromise to avert a damaging government shutdown — something Roy hinted he'd rather see than an uncompleted border wall.
“If somebody’s getting all squeamish about the border wall, I mean, frankly, my response is: 'Kiss my ass,'" Roy said.
During a January Fox News appearance, Roy said he planned to use the "debt ceiling and the spending fight in September" to force through anti-immigration rules that have been deemed too extreme not just by Democrats but by members of his own party.
It's unclear how effective Roy's latest game of brinkmanship will be. After all, tantrums about shutting down the federal government have become a key part of his political brand.
In July, Roy threw a fit and urged the GOP to sabotage
a must-pass military funding bill because he was irate the Air Force recognized Pride Month. And in late 2021, the congressman led a failed attempt
to force a government shutdown over the Biden White House's coronavirus vaccination mandates.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed