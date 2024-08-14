WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia enters San Antonio mayoral race

If elected, she would be the first Latina to hold the office.

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 10:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District 4's Adriana Rocha Garcia had made a name for herself on council as a detail-oriented, policy-focused, no-bullshit council policymaker. - Jade Eseteban Estrada
Jade Eseteban Estrada
District 4's Adriana Rocha Garcia had made a name for herself on council as a detail-oriented, policy-focused, no-bullshit council policymaker.
District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia revealed during a Tuesday appearance on KSAT-TV that she's running for mayor of San Antonio.

Rocha Garcia is the first woman to officially announce her candidacy in the race to replace termed-out Mayor Ron Nirenberg. If elected, she would be the third woman ever to hold the office, behind Lila Cockrell and Ivy Taylor. She would be the city's first Latina mayor, if she triumphs in next year's race.

“Personally, I want to run because I want to help people,” Rocha Garcia told the local ABC affiliate. “And it’s going to be a difficult few years that are ahead for the City of San Antonio. And that’s why I decided to go ahead and run.”

The third-term councilwoman will need to cover considerable ground to catch up in race that got off to an early start.

Rocha Garcia only had $24,000 in her campaign account in July, according to the latest campaign finance reports. What’s more, she's competing against candidates including District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez, District 9 Councilman John Courage and tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano, all of whom announced runs months ago and have a jump on building their war chests.

Even so, Rocha Garcia, an associate marketing professor at Our Lady of the Lake University, has made a name for herself as a detail-oriented, policy-focused, no-bullshit policymaker.

During the pandemic, she got Metro Health to distribute door hangers informing people about the dangers of COVID-19. She also previously served on the city’s citizen-appointed ethics board and was among the most vocal advocates for a Code of Conduct for council members.

Rocha Garcia told KSAT her campaign will focus on fiscal responsibility and reducing crime.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Teachers now free to violate separation of church and state, Texas education official says

By Michael Karlis

The Texas House Committee on Public Education met on Monday to discuss, among other things, the benefits of school vouchers.

Nearly half of San Antonio landlords offering concessions as housing market slows

By Michael Karlis

A "For Rent" signs stands in the yard of a home in San Antonio.

Mexican convenience store chain OXXO expanding into Texas

By Adam Doe

Mexican convenience store chain OXXO expanding into Texas

Police investigating weekend shooting of two dogs on San Antonio's North Side

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio police are actively investigating two confirmed shootings of dogs.

Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign says it will return tens of thousands in illegal donations

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a speaking event.

Texas likely undercounting heat-related deaths

By Emily Foxhall, Alejandra Martinez and Yuriko Schumacher, The Texas Tribune, and Dylan Baddour and Martha Pskowski, Inside Climate News

Robert Shipp, 75, of Bastrop, sweats while receiving treatment inside an Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance on a 102 degree day outside Austin Wrench A Part in Del Valle on July 7, 2023. According to the EMS crew, he passed out while searching for car parts under the hot sun.

Judge blocks Texas from releasing this year’s school accountability ratings

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

A Travis County judge temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing this year's ratings of the state's school districts and campuses.

Despite Abbott's threats, rural Texas Republicans still skeptical of school vouchers

By Michael Karlis

Texas state Rep. Ken King (second from right) expresses concerns that school vouchers won't benefit rural students during Monday's House Committee on Public Education hearing.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us