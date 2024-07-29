Discount carrier JetBlue will no longer fly out of San Antonio

After three years serving the Alamo City, the New York-based discount carrier will end nonstop flights from San Antonio International Airport to Boston and New York, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. The airline will end the flights in late October.
JetBlue officials were unavailable for comment to the Business Journal. However, San Antonio Director of Airports Jesus Saenz told the publication the exodus isn't due to the East Coast flights' poor performance.
“Their planes are full, and the routes to Boston and New York are performing well, which gives me great confidence other airlines will fill the void in short order,” Saenz said.
JetBlue's departure from San Antonio International comes as the carrier fights to keep American Airlines from adding the airport's first nonstop flight to Washington. D.C. — a route opened up by passage of a federal bill lobbied for by local and state leaders.
In filings with the U.S. Transportation Department, JetBlue argued that San Antonio shouldn't get one of the five new slots opened up at Washington's Reagan National airport because Austin, which is in driving distance, already has direct flights.
JetBlue wants to claim one of those new Reagan National openings so it can secure a direct flight between D.C. and San Juan, Puerto Rico, the Express-News reported last week.
