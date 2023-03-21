FBI, San Antonio police, fire to conduct joint training session at Alamodome Tuesday

Residents in the area can expect to see marked emergency vehicles and helicopters throughout the evening.

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 12:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana St., just east of downtown. - Shutterstock / Felix Mizioznikov
Shutterstock / Felix Mizioznikov
The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana St., just east of downtown.
The local division of the FBI and the San Antonio police  and fire departments will hold a joint training session at the Alamodome this Tuesday.

As part of the training, personnel will perform simulated responses to a variety of emergency scenarios, according to an SAPD press statement.  Residents in the area can expect to see marked emergency vehicles and helicopters as well as uniformed SAPD throughout the evening.
The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana St., just east of downtown.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Move over Austin. San Antonio is the 'coolest' spot in Texas, according to Canadian newspaper

By Michael Karlis

The Toronto Star's raving review of the Alamo City comes on the heels of a well received San Antonio travel blog published by Insider earlier this year.

Alamo Drafthouse completes seating upgrades at Stone Oak location ahead of schedule

By Michael Karlis

Alamo Drafthouse initially said last month that the luxury reclining chairs wouldn't be installed until late April.

Nonprofit seeks donations to furnish housing community for homeless in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Housing First Community Coalition is asking residents to donate anything from living room and bedroom furniture to appliances, electronics and bathroom essentials.

Family of girl critically injured by falling tree branch at San Antonio Zoo launches GoFundMe

By Michael Karlis

As of Friday morning, the Rodriguez family had raised more than $5,000 to help cover medical expenses sustained from the falling tree branch.

Also in News

Abortion training in Texas is vanishing

By Calli McMurray, The Texas Observer

A recent study found that Texas' law endangered the lives of patients with high-risk pregnancies and created confusion for clinicians trying to provide for their care.

This rancher doesn’t want a border wall on his land. He fears Texas will build it anyway.

By Samantha Aguilar, The Texas Tribune

Joseph Hein at his 580-acre ranch on the Webb and Zapata county line on Feb. 15. Hein breeds horses at his ranch, but he fears that if the border wall is built through a portion of his land, it will restrict access to the Rio Grande, which will likely force him to sell his horses.

LULAC demands investigation of death of yet another Latina soldier at Texas' Ft. Hood

By Nina Rangel

Army Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz was found dead on Ft. Hood Monday, March 13.

Texas Republicans push bills that would strip cities of ability to pass worker-protection ordinances

By Sanford Nowlin

Labor and progressive groups rally in San Antonio in 2018 during their push to get paid sick leave on the ballot.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us