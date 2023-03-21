FBI, San Antonio police, fire to conduct joint training session at Alamodome Tuesday

As part of the training, personnel will perform simulated responses to a variety of emergency scenarios, according to an SAPD press statement. Residents in the area can expect to see marked emergency vehicles and helicopters as well as uniformed SAPD throughout the evening.
The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana St., just east of downtown.
🚨ATTENTION RESIDENTS🚨— City of San Antonio (@COSAGOV) March 21, 2023
The FBI San Antonio Division will conduct a joint training with the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department at the Alamodome this evening, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. pic.twitter.com/3QL9gLrmJX
