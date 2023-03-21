FBI, San Antonio police, fire to conduct joint training session at Alamodome Tuesday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Felix Mizioznikov The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana St., just east of downtown.

The FBI San Antonio Division will conduct a joint training with the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department at the Alamodome this evening, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. pic.twitter.com/3QL9gLrmJX — City of San Antonio (@COSAGOV) March 21, 2023

The local division of the FBI and the San Antonio police and fire departments will hold a joint training session at the Alamodome this Tuesday.As part of the training, personnel will perform simulated responses to a variety of emergency scenarios, according to an SAPD press statement. Residents in the area can expect to see marked emergency vehicles and helicopters as well as uniformed SAPD throughout the evening.The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana St., just east of downtown.