Former San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry dated Ken Paxton's mistress, according to report

A friend of Perry told the New York Post that the former councilman was more agreeable when his lady friend was around.

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge Clayton Perry walks to city council offices last fall as reporters ask him about his legal woes. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Clayton Perry walks to city council offices last fall as reporters ask him about his legal woes.
The drama around former District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry just doesn't seem to dissipate.

Perry — who declined to run for a fourth term in office after being sentenced to 12 months' probation for a November DWI and hit-and-run charge — has been romantically involved with impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's alleged one-time mistress, the New York Post reports.

Yes, this is same woman identified in articles of impeachment brought last month against the embattled Paxton, the Post reports, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Perry and Laura Olson, 50, a four-time-divorced mother of two, have been dating "on and off" since at least 2019, a friend of Perry's who declined to be named told the Post. Olson was seen April 24 partying with Perry during the annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade, the paper also reports, citing video from KSAT-TV.

Paxton was suspended from his public duties following a historic vote in the Texas House on May 27. He will now face an impeachment trial in the Senate no later than Aug. 28.

What's more, Paxton has faced a felony securities fraud charges since 2015, and he's reportedly under federal investigation related to whistleblower complaints that he abused his office.

Those same allegations of abuse of office are at the center of the GOP-controlled House's vote to impeach Paxton, a fellow Republican.

"On the day of the vote, Texas lawmakers revealed that Paxton, 60, had cheated on his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, and even professed to be 'in love' with his new squeeze back in 2019, but did not name the woman," according to the New York Post report.

Although having an extramarital affair as a public official isn't illegal, that relationship became a key component of the impeachment case against Paxton.

Paxton allegedly asked Austin developer Nate Paul — a friend and major campaign donor — to hire Olson at his real-estate company in exchange for preferential treatment from the attorney general's office, according to the articles of impeachment. The impeachment articles define the exchange as "constitutional bribery."

"Nate Paul giving his [Paxton's] mistress a job means that he no longer has to drive back and forth from San Antonio to see her, and it makes her more convenient [if she is] here in Austin," Texas Rep. Ann Johnson said during the House's impeachment proceedings against the AG.

Paul's name repeatedly turns up in the impeachment articles, including in allegations that:
  • Paxton directed employees to intervene in a lawsuit between a nonprofit and Paul.
  • Paxton misused his power to issue legal opinions to help Paul avoid property foreclosures.
  • Paxton helped Paul gain access to FBI documents after his home and business were related.
  • Paxton broke laws regarding how outside attorneys should be appointed so he could benefit Paul.
Olson's latest marriage ended in March, when the divorce paperwork was finalized, according to the Post. She also supported Perry during his hit-and-run scandal late last year, the paper reports.

The unnamed Perry friend told the Post that he personally liked Olson and that the former councilman was always more pleasant to be around when she was by his side.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

