Hearst's Austin newsletter abruptly ceases operation — for now

Hearst Media purchased Austin Monthly and Austin Home in March.
owner Hearst Media has abruptly shuttered its Austin Daily
newsletter, officials with the three-month-old online publication told readers Friday.
Austin Daily
will be on "hiatus" until sometime this summer, according to Friday's message. When it launches again, the publication will be rebranded as the official daily newsletter of Austin Monthly
magazine.
"We'll showcase stories that appear on [Austin Monthly's
] online platform every day," Friday's message said. "And it'll be a mix of Austin Monthly's
signature lifestyle and trend pieces and newsy items that you've become familiar with in our daily issues."
Hearst purchased both Austin Monthly
and publication Austin Home
from Austin-based Open Sky Media Inc. in March, as reported by the Current
. That purchase came after Hearst bought Open Sky's San Antonio Magazine
in October.
While there hasn't been much hiring going on at San Antonio Magazine
, Hearst brought on three writers for its Austin Daily
publication prior to its February launch. The company also was looking to hire an editor at Austin Monthly
three weeks ago, according to a since-deleted LinkedIn job post.
Hearst's expansion into the Austin market comes at a time when daily news coverage in the state capital appears to be flagging. The Gannett-owned Austin American Statesman
now operates with a skeleton crew
.
New hounds are now waiting to see whether Austin Monthly
will fill that void or go the way of now-defunct Hearst publications such as Business Express
, 210SA
and the daily's Neighbors community sections.
