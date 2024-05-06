Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Hearst's Austin newsletter abruptly ceases operation — for now

The newsletter will return this summer rebranded as part of Hearst's Austin Monthly magazine.

By on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 3:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hearst Media purchased Austin Monthly and Austin Home in March. - Courtesy Images / Open Sky Media
Courtesy Images / Open Sky Media
Hearst Media purchased Austin Monthly and Austin Home in March.
San Antonio Express-News owner Hearst Media has abruptly shuttered its Austin Daily newsletter, officials with the three-month-old online publication told readers Friday.

Austin Daily will be on "hiatus" until sometime this summer, according to Friday's message. When it launches again, the publication will be rebranded as the official daily newsletter of Austin Monthly magazine.

"We'll showcase stories that appear on [Austin Monthly's] online platform every day," Friday's message said. "And it'll be a mix of Austin Monthly's signature lifestyle and trend pieces and newsy items that you've become familiar with in our daily issues."

Hearst purchased both Austin Monthly and publication Austin Home from Austin-based Open Sky Media Inc. in March, as reported by the Current. That purchase came after Hearst bought Open Sky's San Antonio Magazine in October.

While there hasn't been much hiring going on at San Antonio Magazine, Hearst brought on three writers for its Austin Daily publication prior to its February launch. The company also was looking to hire an editor at Austin Monthly three weeks ago, according to a since-deleted LinkedIn job post.

Hearst's expansion into the Austin market comes at a time when daily news coverage in the state capital appears to be flagging. The Gannett-owned Austin American Statesman now operates with a skeleton crew.

New hounds are now waiting to see whether Austin Monthly will fill that void or go the way of now-defunct Hearst publications such as Business Express, 210SA and the daily's Neighbors community sections.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Texas exotic hunts are dangerously unregulated

By Amber Gobell, The Texas Observer

The scimitar-horned oryx is extinct in the wild, although a few thousand exist on private game reserves and zoos around the world.

Feds accuse Texas prison agency of discriminating against employee for wearing a headscarf

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

The Department of Justice sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday accusing the prison system of discriminating against its employee based on their religion.

San Antonio man tied to 'incel' ideology gets 5 years in prison for online threat

By Sanford Nowlin

Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez allegedly shared these photos on social media.

Bad Takes: Not enough of us are paying attention to San Antonio's city budget

By Kevin Sanchez

We may not be able to fight City Hall, as the cliche goes, but shouldn't we do a better job voicing our opinions on how it operates?

Feds accuse Texas prison agency of discriminating against employee for wearing a headscarf

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

The Department of Justice sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday accusing the prison system of discriminating against its employee based on their religion.

Bad Takes: Texas Republicans' war on DEI is a war on public institutions

By Kevin Sanchez

The University of Texas at Austin laid off some 50 staffers who did DEI work for the campus.

Assclown Alert: Getting what you wish for with the Texas Republican Party

By Sanford Nowlin

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales to represent a South Texas district that includes a portion of San Antonio.

Elections regulator hearing complaint about Ted Cruz has yard sign for senator's campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Elections regulator hearing complaint about Ted Cruz has yard sign for senator's campaign
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us