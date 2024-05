Hearst's Austin newsletter abruptly ceases operation — for now

click to enlarge Courtesy Images / Open Sky Media Hearst Media purchased Austin Monthly and Austin Home in March.

owner Hearst Media has abruptly shuttered itsnewsletter, officials with the three-month-old online publication told readers Friday.will be on "hiatus" until sometime this summer, according to Friday's message. When it launches again, the publication will be rebranded as the official daily newsletter ofmagazine."We'll showcase stories that appear on [] online platform every day," Friday's message said. "And it'll be a mix ofsignature lifestyle and trend pieces and newsy items that you've become familiar with in our daily issues."Hearst purchased bothand publicationfrom Austin-based Open Sky Media Inc. in March, as reported by the Current . That purchase came after Hearst bought Open Sky's San Antonio Magazine in October.While there hasn't been much hiring going on at, Hearst brought on three writers for itspublication prior to its February launch. The company also was looking to hire an editor atthree weeks ago, according to a since-deleted LinkedIn job post.Hearst's expansion into the Austin market comes at a time when daily news coverage in the state capital appears to be flagging. The Gannett-ownednow operates with a skeleton crew New hounds are now waiting to see whetherwill fill that void or go the way of now-defunct Hearst publications such asand the daily's Neighbors community sections.