The Express-News' parent company is buying San Antonio Magazine

San Antonio Magazine announced its closure in September.
Hearst Corp., the owner of the San Antonio Express-News
, appears to be near a deal to buy recently shuttered San Antonio Magazine
, a document obtained by the Current
shows.
New York-based Hearst will pay $150,000 in cash plus an amount equal to 90% of the magazine's accounts receivable, according to a purchase agreement between the two companies. The copy of the contract obtained by the Current
had not yet been signed by either party.
Officials with Hearst — whose magazine holdings include Cosmopolitan
, Elle, Esquire
and more — were unavailable for immediate comment. Express-News
editor Marc Duvoisin declined comment on the contract.
Open Sky Media Inc., San Antonio Magazine
's Austin-based ownership group, also didn't respond to inquiries for comment.
Open Sky — which also publishes Austin Monthly
, Austin Home
and Texas Music
— revealed plans to shut down 18-year-old San Antonio Magazine
in a promotional email sent out last month. The email, signed by the publication's editor-in-chief, Kathleen Petty, gave no reason for the closure.
It's unclear whether Heart's magazine division or the Express-News
would oversee San Antonio Magazine
should the deal be finalized.
Over the years, the Express-News
has operated magazine-style publications, including the Latino-targeted Conexión
and entertainment-focused 210SA
. However, those publications were weekly tabloids produced on newsprint, not glossy monthlies, and have tended to be short lived.
