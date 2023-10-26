The Express-News' parent company is buying San Antonio Magazine

A contract obtained by the Current shows Hearst is ready to drop $150,000 on the 18-year-old publication.

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 9:22 am

click to enlarge San Antonio Magazine announced its closure in September. - Courtesy Image / Open Sky Media
Courtesy Image / Open Sky Media
San Antonio Magazine announced its closure in September.
Hearst Corp., the owner of the San Antonio Express-News, appears to be near a deal to buy recently shuttered San Antonio Magazine, a document obtained by the Current shows.

New York-based Hearst will pay $150,000 in cash plus an amount equal to 90% of the magazine's accounts receivable, according to a purchase agreement between the two companies. The copy of the contract obtained by the Current had not yet been signed by either party.

Officials with Hearst — whose magazine holdings include Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire and more — were unavailable for immediate comment. Express-News editor Marc Duvoisin declined comment on the contract.

Open Sky Media Inc., San Antonio Magazine's Austin-based ownership group, also didn't respond to inquiries for comment.

Open Sky — which also publishes Austin Monthly, Austin Home and Texas Music — revealed plans to shut down 18-year-old San Antonio Magazine in a promotional email sent out last month. The email, signed by the publication's editor-in-chief, Kathleen Petty, gave no reason for the closure.

It's unclear whether Heart's magazine division or the Express-News would oversee San Antonio Magazine should the deal be finalized.

Over the years, the Express-News has operated magazine-style publications, including the Latino-targeted Conexión and entertainment-focused 210SA. However, those publications were weekly tabloids produced on newsprint, not glossy monthlies, and have tended to be short lived.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

