click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Open Sky Media San Antonio Magazine announced its closure in September.

Hearst Corp., the owner of the, appears to be near a deal to buy recently shuttered , a document obtained by theshowsNew York-based Hearst will pay $150,000 in cash plus an amount equal to 90% of the magazine's accounts receivable, according to a purchase agreement between the two companies. The copy of the contract obtained by thehad not yet been signed by either party.Officials with Hearst — whose magazine holdings includeand more — were unavailable for immediate comment.editor Marc Duvoisin declined comment on the contract.Open Sky Media Inc.,'s Austin-based ownership group, also didn't respond to inquiries for comment.Open Sky — which also publishesand— revealed plans to shut down 18-year-oldin a promotional email sent out last month. The email, signed by the publication's editor-in-chief, Kathleen Petty, gave no reason for the closure.It's unclear whether Heart's magazine division or thewould overseeshould the deal be finalized.Over the years, thehas operated magazine-style publications, including the Latino-targetedand entertainment-focused. However, those publications were weekly tabloids produced on newsprint, not glossy monthlies, and have tended to be short lived.