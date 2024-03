San Antonio Express-News' parent continues expansion into Austin

click to enlarge Courtesy Images / Open Sky Media Hearst Media has snapped up Austin Monthly and Austin Home magazines.

owner Hearst Media is continuing its push into the Austin market, having snapped up magazinesandfrom Open Sky Media Inc. over the weekend,the newspaper'spublisher, Mark Medici, said in a Saturday LinkedIn post Word of the acquisitions comes three months after Hearst finalized its purchase of San Antonio Magazine , another OpenSky publication, for around $150,000 and a month after thelaunched its Austin-based online newsletter Austin Daily.is an iconic city magazine, and reinforces our commitment to sustaining but growing local journalism in the fastest growing region in the country," Medici wrote on LinkedIn.Hearst will roll the two Austin publications into HTA Media, a new Austin-based media organization. LongtimeAudience Managing Editor Randi Stevenson will lead the new company, Medici said.Officials with Austin-based Open Sky were unavailable for immediate comment Monday morning. It's unclear what will become of, the last remaining magazine in the firm's portfolio.Hearst's expansion moves come as media ownership group Gannett Co. continues to slash away the, the state capital's longtime daily newspaper. As thecomes close to becoming a "ghost newsroom," in the words of Texas Monthly , several non-traditional media organizations, including Axios and City Cast, have expanded into the market.Still, it remains to be seen what will ultimately become ofand. When Hearst Media purchasedlate last year, Medici said the publication would "maintain its brand, website content and social strategy."However,hasn't published a print magazine since October, and the few recent articles posted on its website are penned bywriters.