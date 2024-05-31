Indoor pickleball complex planned for north San Antonio suburb of Live Oak

Facebook / City of Live Oak
An artist's rendering shows the exterior of Texas Pickle Hall, which is scheduled to open this fall.
An indoor-outdoor pickleball complex called Texas Pickle Hall is coming to the Northeast San Antonio suburb of Live Oak this fall, bringing fans of the fast-growing game a new spot to get their paddle on.
The nearly 29,000-square-foot complex at 201 Shin Oak Drive will house 12 indoor courts and one outdoor stadium court, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
. The facility will be across the highway from the Alamo City's sole IKEA location.
Construction of the space is projected to cost $2 million, according to the filing.
The new complex will offer 12 indoor courts and one outdoor stadium court.
Unlike other San Antonio-area pickleball spots such as Chicken N Pickle, Texas Pickle Hall will focus solely on the sport rather than being centered around a bar or restaurant, according to details shared by the City of Live Oak in a Thursday Facebook post.
Additionally, the building will house a gear shop where enthusiasts can purchase anything they need to play the sport, often described as an easy-to-learn mix of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.
The Sports & Fitness Industry Association last year declared pickleball the nation's fastest-growing sport
. The organization estimates that 36.5 million people played the game at least once in 2023.
