Indoor pickleball complex planned for north San Antonio suburb of Live Oak

The $2 million facility will offer 12 indoor courts, one outdoor stadium court and a gear shop.

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 11:00 am

An artist's rendering shows the exterior of Texas Pickle Hall, which is scheduled to open this fall. - Facebook / City of Live Oak
Facebook / City of Live Oak
An artist's rendering shows the exterior of Texas Pickle Hall, which is scheduled to open this fall.
An indoor-outdoor pickleball complex called Texas Pickle Hall is coming to the Northeast San Antonio suburb of Live Oak this fall, bringing fans of the fast-growing game a new spot to get their paddle on.

The nearly 29,000-square-foot complex at 201 Shin Oak Drive will house 12 indoor courts and one outdoor stadium court, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The facility will be across the highway from the Alamo City's sole IKEA location.

Construction of the space is projected to cost $2 million, according to the filing.  

The Current reached out to Texas Pickle Hall's developers for more details but got no response by press time.
The new complex will offer 12 indoor courts and one outdoor stadium court. - Facebook / City of Live Oak
Facebook / City of Live Oak
The new complex will offer 12 indoor courts and one outdoor stadium court.
Unlike other San Antonio-area pickleball spots such as Chicken N Pickle, Texas Pickle Hall will focus solely on the sport rather than being centered around a bar or restaurant, according to details shared by the City of Live Oak in a Thursday Facebook post.

Additionally, the building will house a gear shop where enthusiasts can purchase anything they need to play the sport, often described as an easy-to-learn mix of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association last year declared pickleball the nation's fastest-growing sport. The organization estimates that 36.5 million people played the game at least once in 2023.



Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

