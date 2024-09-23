TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Japanese bargain store Daiso is already opening a second San Antonio location

The store is opening a second San Antonio location only two months after its Alamo City debut.

By on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 at 2:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Daiso, the popular Japanese bargain store, is opening a second location in San Antonio. - Wikimedia Commons / Mr.ちゅらさん
Wikimedia Commons / Mr.ちゅらさん
Daiso, the popular Japanese bargain store, is opening a second location in San Antonio.
Japanese bargain and lifestyle retailer Daiso is opening a second San Antonio store this Saturday, just two months after making its debut here.

The new 6,616-square-foot Daiso will be located at the Valley View Shopping Center, 8523 Blanco Road. The plaza also includes a Marshall's/HomeGoods department store, Lucky Noodle House, a UPS store and other businesses.

Daiso opened its first San Antonio location in July at 5347 W. Loop 1604 in Alamo Ranch. Shoppers camped out overnight to be among the first residents to browse bargains at the store, with a line wrapped around the block.

"Texas based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region," Daiso USA Chief Development Officer John Clarke said in a statement.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the first 100 customers to shop at the Valley View Shopping Center location and spend $30 or more will receive a goodie bag.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) is a point ahead of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in a new Morning Consult poll.

Texas Hill Country's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is about to get way bigger

By Stephanie Koithan

Enchanted Rock is one of the most popular and unique hikes in Texas Hill Country.

Cards Against Humanity sues SpaceX, alleging South Texas property damage

By Sanford Nowlin

A rocket towers above SpaceX's South Texas facility.

San Antonio couple charged in deadly dog attack get 15-, 18-year prison sentences

By Michael Karlis

Both Christian Alexander Moreno and his wife, Abilene Schnieder, were sentenced to prison time.

Cards Against Humanity sues SpaceX, alleging South Texas property damage

By Sanford Nowlin

A rocket towers above SpaceX's South Texas facility.

Republicans feature 9/11 conspiracy theorist in South Texas ads

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Republicans feature 9/11 conspiracy theorist in South Texas ads

Maternal deaths surged in Texas in 2020, 2021

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

A woman gets a sonogram in an Austin clinic.

Bipartisan Texas legislators join calls for clemency for Robert Roberson

By Michelle Pitcher, The Texas Tribune

Republican State Rep. Lacey Hull speaks at a press conference Sept. 17.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us