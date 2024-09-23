Japanese bargain store Daiso is already opening a second San Antonio location

Wikimedia Commons / Mr.ちゅらさん
Daiso, the popular Japanese bargain store, is opening a second location in San Antonio.
Japanese bargain and lifestyle retailer Daiso is opening a second San Antonio store this Saturday, just two months after making its debut here
The new 6,616-square-foot Daiso will be located at the Valley View Shopping Center, 8523 Blanco Road. The plaza also includes a Marshall's/HomeGoods department store, Lucky Noodle House, a UPS store and other businesses.
Daiso opened its first San Antonio location in July at 5347 W. Loop 1604 in Alamo Ranch. Shoppers camped out overnight to be among the first residents to browse bargains at the store, with a line wrapped around the block.
"Texas based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region," Daiso USA Chief Development Officer John Clarke said in a statement.
On both Saturday and Sunday, the first 100 customers to shop at the Valley View Shopping Center location and spend $30 or more will receive a goodie bag.