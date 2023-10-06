BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Ken Paxton retaliates over impeachment trial with endorsements against GOP incumbents

Paxton targeted House Speaker Dade Phelan and other Republicans who sought to see him removed from office over corruption allegations.

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 12:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal woes still aren't over. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal woes still aren't over.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's retribution tour has officially begun.

Making good on his promise to retaliate against those who sought his impeachment earlier this year, Paxton on Friday unveiled a slate of seven endorsements targeting fellow Republicans ahead of Texas' upcoming special election.

Those targets include Speaker Dade Phelan, who presided over the Texas House's 121-23 vote to impeach Paxton, in addition to House lawmakers who served as impeachment managers in the Senate trial during which the AG was acquitted.

Paxton faced impeachment and removal over allegations that he abused his office and took bribes to help out Austin developer Nate Paul, a friend and key political donor. Although the Senate declined to boot Paxton from office, he still faces an upcoming trial on felony securities fraud charges and a federal corruption investigation.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Paxton declared the incumbents he's targeting to be "some of the most liberal Republican politicians in the nation" but offered no details to back up his claim.

"Texas conservatives have seen their State House hijacked by liberal RINO Republicans for far too long," Paxton continued in the statement. "Texas should be a leading beacon for conservative policies. Instead, Texas has had to watch a liberal House Speaker and his loyalists kills hundreds of pieces of conservative legislation that would unleash untold economic growth and secure even more freedom."

Paxton also promised that a details of "a statewide fall tour" would be forthcoming.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Son of Buc-ees co-founder arrested on charges he secretly recorded people using bathroom

By Michael Karlis

The suspect, Mitchell Wasek, is the 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.

Baptists blast Gov. Greg Abbott for trying to 'co-opt' church services to push vouchers

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger during a San Antonio appearance touting his voucher plan.

Scaled-back launch plan, company silence raise concerns over San Antonio startup DeLorean

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean told city officials that it plans to hire 450 people by 2026. However, executives admit they’re far from reaching that goal.

Shipment of long-overdue Tesla Cybertrucks spotted on I-10 in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

On Monday, Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger spotted what appeared to be a shipment of Tesla Cybertrucks traveling down I-10.

Also in News

San Antonio airport lands nonstop flights to Querétaro, Mexico

By Brandon Rodriguez

Director of airports for San Antonio Airport System Jesus Saenz announces new nonstop service to Queretaro, Mexico.

Alamo begins upgrades to its oldest structure

By Brandon Rodriguez

A new drainage system will divert water away from the limestone of Alamo's 300-year-old Long Barrack.

San Antonio's new flights to Europe came at a cost, and the money could be better spent

By Heywood Sanders

Top officials from San Antonio International Airport and Condor Airlines press the flesh at a city event celebrating San Antonio’s first direct flights to Europe.

San Antonio man hurt after playing 'chicken' with oncoming train

By Michael Karlis

A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us