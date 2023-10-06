Ken Paxton retaliates over impeachment trial with endorsements against GOP incumbents

Making good on his promise to retaliate against those who sought his impeachment earlier this year, Paxton on Friday unveiled a slate of seven endorsements targeting fellow Republicans ahead of Texas' upcoming special election.
Those targets include Speaker Dade Phelan, who presided over the Texas House's 121-23 vote to impeach Paxton, in addition to House lawmakers who served as impeachment managers in the Senate trial during which the AG was acquitted.
Paxton faced impeachment and removal over allegations that he abused his office and took bribes to help out Austin developer Nate Paul, a friend and key political donor. Although the Senate declined to boot Paxton from office, he still faces an upcoming trial on felony securities fraud charges and a federal corruption investigation.
In a statement shared on social media platform X, Paxton declared the incumbents he's targeting to be "some of the most liberal Republican politicians in the nation" but offered no details to back up his claim.
"Texas conservatives have seen their State House hijacked by liberal RINO Republicans for far too long," Paxton continued in the statement. "Texas should be a leading beacon for conservative policies. Instead, Texas has had to watch a liberal House Speaker and his loyalists kills hundreds of pieces of conservative legislation that would unleash untold economic growth and secure even more freedom."
Paxton also promised that a details of "a statewide fall tour" would be forthcoming.
