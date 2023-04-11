Larry Ramirez to take over for longtime KSAT sports anchor Greg Simmons

click to enlarge
Instagram / ksat12photojournalists
New KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez has worked at the station since October 2004.
Veteran weekend and noon sports anchor Larry Ramirez will take over as KSAT 12's new sports director, according to officials at the TV station
Ramirez moves into the slot vacated by longtime sports anchor Greg Simmons, who resigned
after a January DWI charge that grabbed local headlines
Ramirez has worked at KSAT since October 2004, according to station officials. Before arriving in San Antonio, served as a sports anchor and reporter at Cadillac, Michigan's WWTV and at WJXT in Jacksonville, Florida.
"It's an honor to be named Sports Director at KSAT 12," Ramirez said. "I love KSAT and Graham Media Group and wouldn't want to work for any other company."
