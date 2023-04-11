Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Larry Ramirez to take over for longtime KSAT sports anchor Greg Simmons

Ramirez is taking over after Simmons resigned earlier this year following a DWI charge.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 11:58 am

click to enlarge New KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez has worked at the station since October 2004. - Instagram / ksat12photojournalists
Instagram / ksat12photojournalists
New KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez has worked at the station since October 2004.
Veteran weekend and noon sports anchor Larry Ramirez will take over as KSAT 12's new sports director, according to officials at the TV station.

Ramirez moves into the slot vacated by longtime sports anchor Greg Simmons, who resigned after a January DWI charge that grabbed local headlines.

Ramirez has worked at KSAT since October 2004, according to station officials. Before arriving in San Antonio, served as a sports anchor and reporter at Cadillac, Michigan's WWTV and at WJXT in Jacksonville, Florida.

"It's an honor to be named Sports Director at KSAT 12," Ramirez said. "I love KSAT and Graham Media Group and wouldn't want to work for any other company."

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

