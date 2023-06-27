Malaria detected in South Texas resident

Flickr Creative Commons
On June 23, Texas Health and Human Services said that a resident who worked outside in Cameron County was diagnosed with the tropical disease.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued a public health warning after five people, including a South Texas resident, tested positive for Malaria.
There hasn’t been a case of malaria caught locally in the United States since 2003, according to the CDC
.
The first of the cases was reported in Sarasota County, Florida
, on May 26. Since then, three additional cases have been reported in the Sunshine State. On June 23, Texas Health and Human Services said a resident who worked outside was diagnosed with the tropical disease in Cameron County
, which includes South Padre Island, a popular vacation spot.
“In Texas, one case has been identified, and surveillance for additional cases, as well as mosquito surveillance and control, are ongoing,” CDC officials said in a statement. “All patients have received treatment and are improving.”
Although serious and potentially fatal, malaria is treatable if detected early. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache and fatigue. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may also occur, according to the CDC.
No cases of malaria have been reported in Bexar County, and despite a local proliferation of mosquitos.
Although San Antonio's malaria risk appears low, two mosquito pools in the city's Southwest quadrant tested positive for West Nile virus last Friday, according to the Metropolitan Health District
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed