WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Nearly all funds paid to Ted Cruz-tied PAC through podcast deal have gone to his reelection bid

So far, San Antonio-based iHeartMedia has funneled $786,000 into a Cruz-tied fundraising entity as part of its deal to distribute the senator's podcast.

By on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 11:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during the CPAC Texas 2022 conference. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during the CPAC Texas 2022 conference.
Nearly all the money so far generated by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's controversial podcast-syndication deal with San Antonio-based iHeartMedia has gone to directly support his reelection bid, federal records show.

During the current election cycle, Truth and Courage — a super PAC that receives payments from radio group iHeartMedia as part of the company's distribution agreement for The Verdict With Ted Cruz podcast — spent a total of $712,994 to back the Texas Republican's reelection, according to campaign finance filings.

The entirety of those funds went to a Los Angeles-based entity called Catamaran Consulting, which used it for signs, canvassing, field operations and printing to back Cruz, records show. Cruz, a two-term senator, is locked in a tight race against Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

The $712,994 sum accounts for the vast majority of the $786,000 iHeartMedia has pumped into Truth and Courage since the podcast distribution deal was inked in late 2022, campaign finance records show.

Cruz has faced intense scrutiny over his arrangement with iHeartMedia, which he trumpeted at the time of its signing as a “big damn deal” since the media conglomerate owns some 850 radio stations nationwide.

Critics argue the agreement was structured to skirt federal campaign contribution laws, and watchdog groups have filed at least two active complaints with the Federal Election Commission over the transaction.

Super PACs can accept direct corporate donations under federal campaign finance law, but federal candidates can't "solicit, receive, direct, transfer, or spend funds" on behalf of those fundraising entities. The FEC complaints argue that, by appearances, Cruz directed iHeartMedia to flow corporate dollars to Truth and Courage in violation of the law. 

Experts also have raised questions about whether the syndication agreement will prompt an investigation by the IRS.

Neither Cruz's camp nor iHeartMedia was available for immediate comment Thursday.

However, Cruz's office has issued previous statements denying any wrongdoing in relationship with iHeartMedia, arguing that the senator makes no direct money from The Verdict, which airs three times a week.

Officials with iHeart media have largely been silent on the transaction other than a statement from a company spokeswoman saying money funneled to Truth and Courage is "associated with" ad sales on the podcast.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Texas officials order closure of San Antonio massage parlor over human-trafficking concerns

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said they found reason to believe human trafficking took place at a San Antonio massage business.

Study: Undocumented workers in Texas pay $5 billion annually in state and local taxes

By Michael Karlis

A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum crawl turn themselves in to authorities after crawling through razor wire on the banks of the Rio Grande.

San Antonio mayor makes U-turn with his support for Missions' new ballpark

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Missions risk being kicked out out of the league if a plan to replace Wolff Stadium isn't ironed out by the start of next season.

Lawsuit accusing Texas of exposing prisoners to deadly heat bolstered by autopsy reports

By Michael Karlis

Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice deny that any prisoners under its care have died from heat in the past dozen years.

San Antonio Spurs hosting third-annual Back to School Bash at Frost Bank Center

By Michael Karlis

Spurs players hand out backpacks at last year's Back to School Bash.

Report: San Antonio rent declines nearly 3% over past 12 months

By Michael Karlis

The Lofts on Main in San Antonio advertise "move in specials" to entice renters to lease an apartment.

Top candidate for San Antonio Animal Care Services director was once under criminal investigation

By Michael Karlis

A dog in an San Antonio ACS facility looks out of its kennel.

San Antonio-area cat sanctuary launches online fundraiser for second location

By Michael Karlis

Cats play at atop a mural at the Bear Den Sanctuary in Bulverde.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us