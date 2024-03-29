Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio’s iHeartMedia donated total of $630,000 to Ted Cruz-linked super PAC

One expert told the told the Houston Chronicle the donation begs 'the question of whether this is an unlawful contribution.'

By on Fri, Mar 29, 2024 at 2:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at the 2021 Student Action Summit. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at the 2021 Student Action Summit.
Although U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has repeatedly denied that he makes any money from his podcast, a new Houston Chronicle story reports that a PAC aligned with the Texas Republican is reaping big benefits.

Citing campaign finance records, the Chronicle reports San Antonio-based iHeartMedia has donated $630,000 to the Truth and Courage PAC since the media conglomerate began distributing Cruz's three-times-a-week The Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast in 2022. Truth and Courage's website lists its focus as "ensuring that Ted Cruz is re-elected to the United States Senate in 2024."

The media conglomerate's most recent donation to the PAC was a payment of $214,752.98 made on Feb. 15, as reported last week by the Current.

Although the money isn't going directly to Cruz, Shanna Ports, senior legal counsel at the nonpartisan watchdog group Campaign Legal Center, told the Chronicle that Cruz is walking a fine line.

"This is not an arrangement we've seen before, and it seems like Senator Cruz is trying to find a way to walk the line between not falling into an ethics violation and not falling into a campaign finance violation," Ports said.

click to enlarge The exterior of media conglomerate iHeartRadio's headquarters in San Antonio. - Google Street View
Google Street View
The exterior of media conglomerate iHeartRadio's headquarters in San Antonio.
Ports added that the deal and recent donations beg "the question of whether this is an unlawful contribution."

Word of the financial arrangement between iHeartMedia and the Cruz-aligned PAC comes as the two-term incumbent heads into a tightly contested race against Dallas Democrat and former NFL player U.S. Rep. Collin Allred.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

McCombs dealership Native American statue now at San Antonio-area high school

By Michael Karlis

The statue known at "The Chief" greeted customers at the San Antonio's McCombs Superior Hyundai dealership for decades. It was removed in July.

Post where Austin bartender claims to have spoken with 'Rainey Street Killer' goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Theories about an Austin serial killer began swirling in early 2023 after four bodies were pulled from Lady Bird Lake in a short period of time.

Texas GOP officials condemn Charles Butt, chair of San Antonio's H-E-B

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt grabbed headlines earlier this month after his Public Education PAC funneled $1.3 million to campaigns of anti-school voucher conservatives.

Cost of living comfortably in San Antonio jumped 43% from last year

By Michael Karlis

If it feels like prices have gone up dramatically, a new study suggests you're not imagining the financial pinch.

Texas city to hold annual Gathering of the Kyles in May

By Michael Karlis

Last year, nearly 1,500 people named Kyle descended on the town located between Austin and San Antonio that bears the same moniker.

Texas appeals court overturns Crystal Mason’s conviction, 5-year sentence for illegal voting

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

Crystal Mason in Fort Worth on Sept. 9, 2019.

As Texas students clash over Israel-Hamas war, Gov. Greg Abbott orders colleges to revise free speech policies

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott attends a community gathering in support of Israel at the Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin on Oct. 9, 2023.

Appeals court votes not to reinstate Texas' 'show me your papers' law

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Border Patrol agents talk to asylum seekers who crossed into South Texas near Eagle Pass.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us