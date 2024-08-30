TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Neon Moon Saloon opening Friday on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip

The new bar from the minds behind Cream nightclub will bring y'allternative vibes to the former Squeezebox space.

By on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 9:46 am

click to enlarge Neon Moon Saloon has taken over the former location of Squeezebox. - Instagram / neon_moonsaloon
Instagram / neon_moonsaloon
Neon Moon Saloon has taken over the former location of Squeezebox.
There's a new spot for hootin' and hollerin' on the St. Mary's Strip. Neon Moon Saloon will hold its grand opening Friday, Aug. 30, bringing "y'allternative" vibes to the former Squeezebox space at 2806 N. St Mary’s St.

The bar, named after a Brooks & Dunn song, will mix country with rock 'n' roll, according to details shared by its management. The decision to open the bar came from observing that cowboy culture is having a moment and has entered the mainstream, the owners said.

"Up and down the St. Mary's Strip, everyone is wearing cowboy hats, no matter what club they're going to," said one of Neon Moon Saloon's owners, who declined to be named.
The self-described "No. 1 y'allternative bar and music venue on the St. Mary's Strip" will host live music and DJ sets throughout the week on its interior stage. DJs will spin music ranging from top 40 hits to country, nu metal and even Tejano and cumbia.

The bar is the brainchild of the team behind goth and darkwave dance club Cream Cocktail Lounge, which recently had to back away from a three-story expansion project at St. Paul Square.

The saloon doors at Neon Moon will swing open at 7 p.m. Friday, with $3 Fireballs served to all who belly up.

