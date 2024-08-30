Neon Moon Saloon opening Friday on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip

The bar, named after a Brooks & Dunn song, will mix country with rock 'n' roll, according to details shared by its management. The decision to open the bar came from observing that cowboy culture is having a moment and has entered the mainstream, the owners said.
"Up and down the St. Mary's Strip, everyone is wearing cowboy hats, no matter what club they're going to," said one of Neon Moon Saloon's owners, who declined to be named.
The self-described "No. 1 y'allternative bar and music venue on the St. Mary's Strip" will host live music and DJ sets throughout the week on its interior stage. DJs will spin music ranging from top 40 hits to country, nu metal and even Tejano and cumbia.
The bar is the brainchild of the team behind goth and darkwave dance club Cream Cocktail Lounge, which recently had to back away from a three-story expansion project at St. Paul Square.
The saloon doors at Neon Moon will swing open at 7 p.m. Friday, with $3 Fireballs served to all who belly up.
