SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

No one showed up for San Antonio's World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday

The long-touted event was supposed to have left Saturday from Alamo Plaza, which was free both of nude people and bicycles.

By on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 at 1:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Folks enjoy Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening at the time when a naked bike ride scheduled to depart. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Folks enjoy Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening at the time when a naked bike ride scheduled to depart.
Plenty of people were present at Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening. All clothed and none riding bicycles.

Which probably was a big disappointment for anyone who'd read online for San Antonio's iteration of the World Naked Bike Ride, a series of nationwide events where bare-assed cyclists protest oil dependency and body shaming.

The three-hour ride was supposed to have departed at 8 p.m. from Alamo Plaza — had any nudists actually showed up.

Instead, the plaza drew a few curious onlookers who'd heard about the event from reporting in the Current and News4SA.

Organizers haven't responded to the Current's request for comment about why the event didn't take place as scheduled. The World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, Oregon, was canceled last week due to planning issues, according to Portland NBC-affiliate KGW8.

The apparent cancellation of the SA event could have come down to a city ordinance banning nudity public spaces. In a statement, the San Antonio Police Department said officers were prepared enforce local laws if naked bike riders did show up.

"This event is not sanctioned by the city, and the police will handle any violations of state law or city ordinance accordingly," an SAPD public information officer told the Current Saturday.

Saturday's scrubbed gathering is just the latest twist for San Antonio's World Naked Bike Ride.

Initially, the gathering was scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort, but it was moved downtown after hotel officials said they were unaware of the event and hadn't spoken to its organizers.

Although San Antonio's ride was a bust, some 200 nude cyclists turned out Saturday at a similar event in Madison, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Board looking into San Antonio-Austin commuter rail could face same fate as failed predecessor

By Michael Karlis

An artist's rendering shows what a passenger rail line connecting San Antonio and Austin might look like.

Cover your eyes! Naked Bike Ride scheduled for downtown San Antonio this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The World Naked Bike Ride was created in 2003 as a loosely organized effort to protest oil dependency and body shaming, according to its website.

Feds launch new probe of U.S. House candidate Brandon Herrera's campaign finances

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Herrera demanded a recount last week after losing to Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales in a runoff for Texas' 23rd congressional district.

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it now has a host for customer deposits on its cars

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined wants to bring its Alpha 5 electric vehicle to market.

New study shows Texas women's support for abortion increased since state ban

By Stephanie Koithan

People march for abortion rights in the streets of downtown San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Texas Supreme Court rejects case that could have imperiled IVF access

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

A woman carries out work in an in vitro fertilization lab.

Bad Takes: Texas GOP, Democratic conventions more similar than some might think

By Kevin Sanchez

Texas Republicans held their convention in late May, and the state's Democrats followed in early June.

Feds launch new probe of U.S. House candidate Brandon Herrera's campaign finances

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Herrera demanded a recount last week after losing to Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales in a runoff for Texas' 23rd congressional district.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us