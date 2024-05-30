SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Number of San Antonio-area people experiencing homelessness jumps 7% over prior year

Although the number of people experiencing homelessness spiked, the number of unsheltered people has declined 25% since 2019.

By on Thu, May 30, 2024 at 4:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Volunteers at Close to Home count the number of unhoused people in Bexar County on Jan. 23. - Stephanie Koithan
Stephanie Koithan
Volunteers at Close to Home count the number of unhoused people in Bexar County on Jan. 23.
The number of people experiencing homelessness in the San Antonio area jumped 6.8% this year, according to the latest point-in-time count tallied in January by federally funded group Close to Home.

However, a closer look at the data shows that this year’s count of Bexar County’s unhoused may not be as bad as it first appears.

On Jan. 23, volunteers at Close to Home wandered Bexar County, tallying a total of 3,372 people experiencing homelessness — a 17.4% increase from 2019, a count carried out before the pandemic. However, of this year's number, 2,484 were living in shelters, an 8.9% improvement from last year.

“While the overall increase is true, we have seen a 25% reduction of individuals in unsheltered settings during the night of the count since 2019 and a 47.4% increase in those in sheltered settings during the night of the count since 2019," Close to Home Director of Communications and Development Katie Hubble said, "meaning more people are getting off the streets and receiving services."

A total of 888 people were unsheltered, meaning they were living in cars, on the streets or other non-traditional living arrangements, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

That’s an increase of 1.8% from last year, but a 25% decline since 2019.

In other words, this year’s count shows more people are unhoused. However, more of those individuals are in shelters rather than living on the streets.

The rise in homelessness in Bexar County in the years following the pandemic can be attributed to inflation, rising rents, population growth and the end of COVID-19 eviction pauses, Hubble said.

Indeed, rents soared 14.5% in San Antonio between 2019 and 2021, according to data from Apartment List. Moreover, a study published this year by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies found that more than half of San Antonians were "cost-burdened" by housing.

Those escalating costs could explain why the number of chronically unhoused people — those who have been homeless for more than 12 consecutive months — jumped 35% in this year’s count.

Even so, the amount of space available to the unhoused in Bexar County rose by more than 10%, and more space is coming. Nonprofit SAMMinistries plans to build a $43 million, 200-apartment shelter on the South Side for those who are chronically homeless and for youth aging out of the foster care system.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Retirements at San Antonio's KSAT-TV likely stem from buyout offer

By Sanford Nowlin

Six longtime KSAT staffers will retire from KSAT this summer.

World's largest Buc-ee's to open outside San Antonio next month

By Michael Karlis

The 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's in Luling will feature 120 fuel pumps and employ 200 people.

Owners of San Antonio's vacant El Tropicano Hotel to spend $46 million on upgrades

By Nina Rangel

The El Tropicano Hotel opened at 110 Lexington Ave. in 1962.

Critics want outside leader at San Antonio ACS, but two finalists are current staffers

By Michael Karlis

Animal Care Services has been under intense scrutiny since a series of grisly dog attacks rocked San Antonio.

Buc-ee's founder's son indicted on claims he secretly recorded guests in bathroom, having sex

By Michael Karlis

The founder of Buc-ee's son, 28-year-old Mitchell Wasek, was indicted on 21 counts of invasive visual recording by a Travis County grand jury on May 17.

How Ken Paxton is stretching the boundaries of consumer protection laws to pursue political targets

By Vianna Davila, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, is using consumer protection laws to target organizations like Annunciation House, run by Ruben Garcia, left, whose work conflicts with Paxton’s political views.

Pro-TEXIT candidates win Texas GOP's top two leadership spots at San Antonio convention

By Michael Karlis

The Texas and United States flag billow in the wind at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

Texas House runoffs bring wave of GOP incumbent defeats, give Abbott votes for school vouchers

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Members vote to approve an anti-voucher amendment brought by state rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, during a marathon session on the House floor on April 06, 2023.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us