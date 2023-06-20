VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes San Antonio-backed bill that that would stiffened dog-attack penalties

The bill was authored in honor of Ramon Najera Jr., the San Antonio man killed in a deadly dog attack earlier this year.

By on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 10:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
In a veto proclamation, Gov. Greg Abbott argued that there are already laws in place to hold the owners of dangerous dogs accountable. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
In a veto proclamation, Gov. Greg Abbott argued that there are already laws in place to hold the owners of dangerous dogs accountable.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday vetoed the Ramon Najera Act, a bill that would have made it easier for cities across the state to investigate attacks by dangerous dogs and to levy stiffer penalties against their owners.

Authored by San Antonio State Rep. Liz Campos, a Democrat, House Bill 4759 was named in honor of an 81-year-old Air Force veteran who was mauled to death in February in a dog attack.

The incident grabbed national headlines and led to a spike in sworn statements reporting dangerous dogs to San Antonio Animal Control Services, according to the San Antonio Report.

For a dog to be designated as dangerous under Texas law, a witness must sign a sworn affidavit saying that they saw the dog act in a threatening manner. Critics said the rule leaves some people unwilling to file a report under fear of retaliation.

Although witnesses would still have to sign a sworn statement under the Ramon Najera Act, the legislation would have allowed witnesses to stay anonymous, potentially getting more dangerous dogs off the streets. The bill also would have created stronger penalties for owners of dogs who attack or kill a person.

“Texas’ existing criminal laws penalize attacks by dangerous dogs — so much so that felony arrests have already been made of the dog owners responsible for the tragic attack that took the life of distinguished Air Force veteran in San Antonio,” Abbott said in a veto proclamation. “And that was the catalyst for House Bill 4759.”

Despite the veto, Abbott said in the proclamation that he looks forward to working with San Antonio lawmaker Campos to “create investigations and procedures that stop attacks before they happen.”

Campos' bill received sponsorship from other San Antonio Democrats, including State Sen. Jose Menendez and Reps. Diego Bernal and Josey Garcia.

HB 4759 was one of 76 bills Abbott vetoed this session, most of those coming over the past week in retaliation for the Texas Senate not moving ahead on House legislation to cut property taxes. That's the second-highest number of vetoes in state history for a single session, just behind a Gov. Rick Perry's 2001 flurry of vetoes.

“At this time, the legislature must concentrate on delivering property tax cuts to Texans,” Abbott said in multiple veto proclamations.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio twins ridiculed on TikTok after calling out city's most dangerous neighborhoods

By Brandon Rodriguez

The San Antonio twins behind the recent TikTok video lay out their claims about the city's most dangerous neighborhoods.

San Antonio chalk artist wrongfully arrested for 'graffiti' considering lawsuit against Leon Valley police

By Michael Karlis

Lakey Hinson was creating nonpermanent chalk art on a sidewalk in Leon Valley when he was arrested for defacing public property. Those charges have since been dropped.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Beach Resort now open on South Padre Island

By Brandon Rodriguez

The hotel boasts 200 guest rooms and 50 beachfront condos with one-, two- or three-bedroom configurations

Bad Takes: Texas lawmakers are willing to imperil the planet to own 'woke' renewables

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Texas lawmakers are willing to imperil the planet to own 'woke' renewables

Also in News

Board of San Antonio's East Central ISD unanimously approves new teacher salary package

By Brandon Rodriguez

ECISD has raised all contract substitute teacher  rates for the 2023-2024 academic year.

San Antonio is getting hotter, and climate change is to blame, study says

By Michael Karlis

According to the study, average summer temperatures in San Antonio are 4.7 degrees warmer in 2022 than they were in 1970.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Beach Resort now open on South Padre Island

By Brandon Rodriguez

The hotel boasts 200 guest rooms and 50 beachfront condos with one-, two- or three-bedroom configurations

TikTok Twins, Eva Longoria: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Eva Longoria announced her move to San Antonio during appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us