San Antonio among worst city for singles, study finds

The report gave the Alamo City failing grades on its overall number of singles, its percentage of employed singles and its non-family median income.

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 3:28 pm

Three other Texas cities ranked ahead of San Antonio when it comes to being ideal for singles.
Shutterstock / Prostock-studio
Three other Texas cities ranked ahead of San Antonio when it comes to being ideal for singles.
Even though local landmarks like the River Walk and the San Antonio Botanical Garden seem tailor made for romance, our city ranks among the worst in the nation to be single, according to a new study.

Online rental marketplace Zumper analyzed data from the nation's 100 largest cities to come up with its rankings on the best places to look for love, and the Alamo City landed at No. 83. Not exactly a cuddly assessment of our ability to foster romance.

To compile the list, researchers used data on cities' dating satisfaction levels, overall single populations, costs of living and unemployment rates along with their entertainment and restaurant options.

San Antonio received failing grades when it came its overall number of singles, its percentage of employed singles and its non-family median income. Perhaps more surprising, the city got low marks for its number of restaurants and entertainment options.

However, there's an upshot: those who found love in the 2-1-0 largely report that they're satisfied with their romantic partner, according to the research.

At No. 34 overall, Austin came in as Texas' top city for singles, while Houston took the No. 40 spot and Dallas landed at No. 56.

Bustling Atlanta claimed the report's top spot, while agrarian Bakersfield, California, ranked as the worst place for bachelors and bachelorettes.

October 18, 2023

