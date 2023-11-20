San Antonio and Monterrey agree to strengthen economic ties

A San Antonio delegation visited the Mexican city in October to explore collaborative opportunities.

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 12:20 pm

San Antonio Mayor on Nirenberg and Monterrey Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas sign a letter of intent between the two cities on Thursday.
Courtesy of City of San Antonio
San Antonio Mayor on Nirenberg and Monterrey Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas sign a letter of intent between the two cities on Thursday.
The mayors of San Antonio and Monterrey, Mexico, have agreed for their cities to work together to drive economic growth.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Monterrey Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas signed a letter of intent Thursday saying the metros will collaborate on issues including workforce development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare and tourism.

"This is another critical step toward strengthening our region's buying power in the global economy," Nirenberg said in a statement. "As South Texas and Northern Mexico continue to realize their united potential, we look forward to working with our partners in Monterrey to deliver major economic developments and further prosperity for our residents."

The letter of intent — a precursor to a legally binding agreement — comes after a delegation of San Antonio representatives traveled to the Mexican city in October to explore working more collaboratively.

That delegation included representatives from city government, greater: SATX, UTSA, the Alamo Colleges District, H-E-B Mexico and local developers.

Nirenberg's meeting with Riojas comes just months after the governor of Nuevo — the Mexican state where Monterrey is located — wrote a letter to the Texas Department of Transportation urging the state to build a high-speed rail connection between the two cities.

The governor encouraged TxDOT to use funds from President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act to construct the connection.

November 15, 2023

