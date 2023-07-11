Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Mexican governor pleads with TxDOT to consider San Antonio-Monterrey train

Nuevo Leon Gov. Samuel Garcia proposed using money from President Joe Biden's 'Build Back Better' to plan for the project.

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 3:18 pm

click to enlarge The plan would connect the seventh largest city in the U.S. to Mexico's hub of advanced industry, according to Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia. - Shutterstock / ooo.photography
Shutterstock / ooo.photography
The plan would connect the seventh largest city in the U.S. to Mexico's hub of advanced industry, according to Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia.
The governor of the Mexico's state of Nuevo Leon is asking the Texas Department of Transportation to consider building high-speed rail connection between San Antonio and Monterrey, according to a letter posted online.

In the letter July 5 letter shared on the Threads social media site, Gov. Samuel Garcia requests TxDOT executive Director Marc D. Williams to connecting the two cities using funds from President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. That sweeping package allocates $20 billion in federal funds for transit and high-speed rail.

“Expanded service will provide benefits for both the Texas and Nuevo Leon economies by offering a safe and efficient route from the seventh most populous city in the U.S., through the number one land port in the U.S., to the hub for advanced industry in Mexico,” Garcia wrote in the letter.

It’s not the first time a rail line connecting San Antonio to Monterrey has been tossed around.

Back in 2021, TxDOT oversaw a feasibility study on a project that would connect San Antonio and Laredo by rail, according to Laredo-based TV news station KGNS. The two cities haven’t been connected by rail since Amtrak discontinued service between them in 1981.

At the same time, the Mexican government oversaw a similar independent study evaluating the possibility of passenger rail travel between Monterrey and Laredo, which would essentially connect all three cities by train, KGNS reports.

The effort was spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose district includes parts of San Antonio.

“Texas may be a little resistant to this, but we’re hoping the state of Texas would look at this as a public-private partnership and the billions of dollars the federal government could use[for the construction],” Cuellar told KTSA back in Match, 2022. “You’re talking about up to $12 billion that could be used for this new corridor.”

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

