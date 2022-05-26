San Antonio-based H-E-B deploys mobile kitchens, launches donation initiative in support of Uvalde

H-E-B has so far committed $500,000 to aid community support centers, first responders and the local school district.

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 1:41 pm

click to enlarge H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will provide meals, supplies, and other resources to the Uvalde community. - PHOTO COURTESY H-E-B
Photo Courtesy H-E-B
H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will provide meals, supplies, and other resources to the Uvalde community.
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B is known for coming through in the clutch amid a tragedy. This time around, the company is pledging meals, supplies and cold, hard cash to the people of Uvalde.

H-E-B has so far committed $500,000 to aid community support centers, first responders and the local school district following the tragic May 24 school shooting that killed 21 people — 19 of them children. H‑E‑B stores in the area and Mobile Kitchens will also provide meals, supplies and other resources to the community, and will work closely with nonprofit organizations to provide critical aid to those in need.

Starting today, H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda customers can make monetary donations in-store at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50 or $100 or at checkout in Curbside and Home Delivery orders. People also can give directly via the Favor Delivery app after checkout.

“Our hearts go out to all the families during this tragic and painful time,” H‑E‑B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs Winell Herron said in a statement. “Our neighbors in Uvalde, including many of our H-E-B Partners, have connections to someone touched by this tragedy. We grieve alongside them as they face unimaginable loss. It is our hope that H‑E‑B’s support, along with our loyal customers’ donations, will help during this difficult situation.”

Monetary gifts will go into H-E-B’s 501c3 nonprofit, the Spirit of Giving Fund, which was created in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs tragedy. All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The company is also offering crisis counseling to H-E-B Partners and neighbors grieving throughout the community.

