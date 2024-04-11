Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Following earlier cuts, San Antonio-based USAA axes 220 more jobs

Last summer, the financial services firm reported its first annual loss in a century.

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 8:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge USAA employs 19,000 people in San Antonio, where it operates a sprawling corporate campus. - Courtesy Photo / USAA
Courtesy Photo / USAA
USAA employs 19,000 people in San Antonio, where it operates a sprawling corporate campus.
San Antonio-based financial services firm USAA is laying off another 220 employees, marking its sixth round of pink slips over the past two years, the Express-News reports.

Company officials declined to say which departments were affected and how many of the cuts occurred at its Alamo City operations, which employ 19,000 people, according to the daily. USAA has 37,000 workers nationwide.

"USAA continues to hire, including approximately 2,900 jobs filled so far this year, but this reprioritization is necessary due to changing business needs," Public Relations Director Roger Wildermuth told the Express-News.

In the past two years, USAA has jettisoned roughly 1,200 positions, affecting its IT, human resources, client-advising and business-continuation departments along with the mortgage unit of its USAA Federal Savings Bank, according to the daily.

Before this week's announcement, the most recent job cuts occurred in May 2023, when USAA laid off 300. Days prior, the business reported its first annual loss in a century, which officials blamed on inflation, dwindling investment returns and a spike in natural disasters affecting its insurance  division.

Despite the recent rounds of belt tightening, USAA's total employment has remained steady because the business continues to fill other job openings, Wildermuth told the Express-News.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez launches mayoral campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Manny Pelaez first teased a run for San Antonio mayor as early as summer 2023.

Herding Cats: How one local woman is fighting to tame San Antonio's stray problem

By Michael Karlis

Bear Den Cat Sanctuary owner Blake pets Jerry, an orange-and-white speckled cat who was injured after someone tied a fire cracker around his neck and lit the explosive.

Carlos Alvarez, the San Antonio beer importer behind Shiner's success, has died

By Sanford Nowlin

Carlos Alvarez speaks from the stage at the 2021 Texas Business Hall of Fame dinner.

Developer plans 200-foot-high Ferris wheel in downtown San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

The Florida-based amusement developer is also behind the 200-foot St. Louis Wheel.

South Texas groups trying to stop state’s land swap with SpaceX

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

SpaceX rockets at the launch pad at the Brownsville facility on Oct. 20, 2021. Texas Parks and Wildlife is negotiating a land swap that would give the company part of Boca Chica State Park.

South Texas judge declares disaster due to water shortage – and it's not even summer yet

By Michael Karlis

The disaster declaration comes as experts warn that Texas would be pushed to the brink if it were to experience another hot, dry summer.

In latest wild twist, Texas Nationalist Movement declares support for breakup of Mexico

By Michael Karlis

A pickup emblazoned with pro-TEXIT insignia is parked outside a Garden Inn in San Antonio ahead of a TNM meeting.

Texas Public Policy Foundation's long love affair with Ken Paxton

By Toni Aguilar Rosenthal, The Texas Observer

Ken Paxton (right) has used public funds to promote the interests of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us