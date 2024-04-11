Following earlier cuts, San Antonio-based USAA axes 220 more jobs

click to enlarge
USAA employs 19,000 people in San Antonio, where it operates a sprawling corporate campus.
San Antonio-based financial services firm USAA is laying off another 220 employees, marking its sixth round of pink slips over the past two years, the Express-News reports
Company officials declined to say which departments were affected and how many of the cuts occurred at its Alamo City operations, which employ 19,000 people, according to the daily. USAA has 37,000 workers nationwide.
"USAA continues to hire, including approximately 2,900 jobs filled so far this year, but this reprioritization is necessary due to changing business needs," Public Relations Director Roger Wildermuth told the Express-News
In the past two years, USAA has jettisoned roughly 1,200 positions, affecting its IT, human resources, client-advising and business-continuation departments along with the mortgage unit of its USAA Federal Savings Bank, according to the daily.
Before this week's announcement, the most recent job cuts
occurred in May 2023, when USAA laid off 300. Days prior, the business reported its first annual loss in a century, which officials blamed on inflation, dwindling investment returns and a spike in natural disasters affecting its insurance division.
Despite the recent rounds of belt tightening, USAA's total employment has remained steady because the business continues to fill other job openings, Wildermuth told the Express-News
