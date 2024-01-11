EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio City Council meeting shut down by protests over scrapped Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote

The chaos at Thursday's meeting followed a rowdy public comment session the evening before.

By on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 at 11:06 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge indigenous woman Mazatl Cihuatl rallies pro-Palestine supporters during San Antonio City Council's public comment session on Wednesday. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
indigenous woman Mazatl Cihuatl rallies pro-Palestine supporters during San Antonio City Council's public comment session on Wednesday.
San Antonio City Council's Thursday morning meeting descended into chaos after pro-Palestine protesters unleashed loud chants in the chamber, according to social media reports from the Texas Public Radio's Joey Palacios and San Antonio Report's Andrea Drusch.

District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, who has publicly vocalized support for the Palestinian cause on social media, invited Rabbi Mara Nathan of Temple Beth-El and Waheeda Kara of Muslim house of worship Ismaili Jamantkartha to offer invocations before Thursday's meeting, Drusch posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, the invocations were swiftly followed by an "eruption of protests from pro-Palestine protesters," Drusch reported.
In a video shared by TPR reporter Palacios on X, protesters are seen holding signs and chanting, "Free, free, free Palestine."
As of press time, council had moved into executive session, presumably closing out its public business for the day.

The shutdown of council's A Session followed a rowdy public comment session Wednesday. That well-attended session revolved around District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez's decision to withdraw his signature from a memo calling for a special meeting to debate a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Are you so easily bought?" pro-Palestine advocate Rene Martinez asked council on Wednesday. "Does your integrity stretch only as far as the nearest opportunity to grab donor dollars? Do you not stand for anything besides ensuring your potential future occupation? Choosing neutrality in the face of genocide is fighting with and enabling the oppressor. Shame on all of you."

The criticism comes after Pelaez — a likely 2025 mayoral candidate — along with District 2's Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and District 5's Teri Castillo, signed a memo in December calling for a special meeting to discuss a one-sentence resolution calling for a ceasefire.

The meeting was initially scheduled for Jan. 11 but was postponed until February. Then, on Tuesday, Pelaez withdrew his signature altogether, canceling the vote.

Pelaez didn't attend Wednesday's public comment session or Thursday's A session. His chief of staff, Patricia Wallace, told the Current the councilman is "out of town" until Friday.

At one point during council's Wednesday public comment session, Mazatl Cihuatl and two of her colleagues — all members of an indigenous medical team in San Antonio — gave a presentation equating the struggles of the Palestinian people in Gaza to the near annihilation of Native Americans.

"We are not going to try to appeal to your sense of compassion," Cihuatl told council. "We are not going to try to educate or reason with you. We understand very well that you are preserving your political relationships and the benefits that you receive from such relationships."

Cihuatl continued: "We're not going to try to change your ideologies. There is no time for that. So, instead, we will be absolute thorns in your sides, making your lives incredibly inconvenient. And we'll do that until you all agree to the ceasefire resolution."

At the conclusion of the speech, Cihuatl and her two team members turned to the crowd and began chanting "Free, Free Palestine." Others in the packed rose and chanted along. One woman then approached the dias and began waving a Palestinian flag as an apparently stunned Mayor Ron Nirenberg watched.
click to enlarge Pro-Palestine protesters hold signs and chant slogans during City Council's public comment session on Wednesday. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Pro-Palestine protesters hold signs and chant slogans during City Council's public comment session on Wednesday.
San Antonio for Justice Palestine core member Sara Masoud told the Current Wednesday that the grassroots organization will continue to make the lives of the council uncomfortable following Pelaez's decision to pull the plug on the vote.

Nirenberg, Pealez and City Manager Erik Walsh held a meeting Tuesday morning with pro-Palestine, pro-Israel, Muslim and Jewish factions, according to Masoud, who was in attendance. During the meeting, Pelaez argued that a vote on the resolution might have negative consequences, but he didn't reveal that he planned to withdraw his signature from the ceasefire memo.

"[Pelaez] said that opening this up to a vote would bring a rise in white supremacy," Masoud said. "I have no idea where he gets that claim from; to us, it's completely unfounded. We're already experiencing hatred from white supremacists without a call for a ceasefire."

Masoud said she's frustrated that Pelaez didn't tell the group to their face that he'd changed his mind on the resolution.

SAJP and other groups aren't giving up hope on a vote, however. Masoud said she and others are working to set up a meeting with District 1's Kaur to discuss her willingness to sign the memo.

Kaur's office was unavailable for immediate comment on whether the first-term councilwoman plans to sign on — a move that would provide enough signatures to resurrect the vote.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Space Cadet: For all the grandiosity of Elon Musk's vision, it's morally bankrupt

By Kevin Sanchez

Starship rockets stand ready at SpaceX’s Starbase facility, located near the South Texas town of Boca Chica.

Third person arrested in connection with shooting of pregnant San Antonio teen Savanah Soto

By Michael Karlis

Third person arrested in connection with shooting of pregnant San Antonio teen Savanah Soto (2)

Councilman Manny Pelaez pulls plug on San Antonio's Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote

By Michael Karlis

District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez pulled his signature from a memo calling for a special meeting to consider a Gaza cease fire resolution.

Clip of Matthew McConaughey having fun at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall.

Also in News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spending $19 million to take down anti-voucher Republicans

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott warned Republicans not to block school or face primary challenges amid his legislative defeats on the issue.

Last year was the hottest ever recorded in Texas

By Emily Foxhall and Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Austin-Travis County EMS helps a 75-year-old man who passed out on July 7 in Del Valle when the high temperature reached 102 degrees.

Texas Nationalist Movement is threatening to sue state GOP for leaving 'TEXIT' off primary ballot

By Michael Karlis

"Texas underfunds its public schools, and presumably, if it didn't have to comply with federal regulations, it might underfund them even more," Southern Methodist University political science professor Cal Jillson said.

Assclown Alert: Pushing inaction on immigration reform with House Speaker Mike Johnson

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson looks excited about his job.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us