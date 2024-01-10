Councilman Manny Pelaez pulls plug on San Antonio's Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote

This is one of the weakest moves I’ve ever seen from any councilmember ever. If you’re gonna do something stand on it. You had months of testimony, months to consider a special session, YOU volunteered your signature, but got scared of criticism. Anyone but Manny for Mayor. 😘 https://t.co/FHb3JCJxG0

We hope you are angry with us that our city fails to understand this. Use that anger to fight harder for Palestine. Please share and stay posted for actions. #gaza #CeasefireNOW 🇵🇸 (7/7) pic.twitter.com/hFLvSgVc26 — San Antonio for Justice in Palestine (@SAJP1948) January 10, 2024

Pelaez responded to the intense criticism, arguing in a statement to thethat he rescinded his signature after local religious leaders expressed fears that violence could follow a resolution vote."My sole purpose was always to unite, heal and strengthen our city around a single statement of universal human values," Pelaez said. "Instead, this resolution has inspired too many local families of different faiths and backgrounds to express very real fear of property destruction of their temples, homes, and businesses, as well as fearing violence at the hands of people who aim to hurt them because of their national origin or religion. A non-binding resolution must not come at the cost of my constituents' safety and peace of mind."In a scathing statement posted on X, grassroots group San Antonio for Justice in Palestine said its members will continue to hold protests in light of the councilman's decision."We ask those in San Antonio who have organized with us to remember this moment and remember the anger you feel at the cowardice on display," SAJP tweeted. "With that clarity, let's continue to strategize and act in solidarity because we believe that none of us are free until all of us are free."