San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry's hit-and-run arraignment rescheduled for January

The rescheduling of the court date follows SAPD's decision to file DWI charges against Perry.

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry's attorney, David Christian (pictured above, right), requested to move the arraignment last week, the Express-News reports. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry won't be arraigned in state district court for hit and run charges on Monday, as previously scheduled, according to the Express-News.

Instead, Perry’s arraignment is now set to take place Jan. 24, according to the daily. The rescheduling comes after the San Antonio Police Department's decision to file DWI charges against the councilman last week.

Although DWI charges have been filed, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office hasn't yet said whether it plans to pursue the additional charges. County Court No. 12 coordinator Herman Booker told the Express-News that Perry attorney David Christian last week asked to reschedule the arraignment.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Current, police believe the councilman was driving his black Jeep Wrangler when he collided with another car on Nov. 6. Perry reportedly left the scene of the accident without exchanging information with the driver of the other vehicle.

Later that night, an officer found an incoherent Perry in his backyard with a gash on his head, as seen in SAPD body cam footage. People working at a nearby Bill Miller Bar-B-Q the night of the incident also told police the councilman appeared to be intoxicated when he tried to order at the drive-thru, according to the affidavit.

Although Perry appeared to be intoxicated, the councilman has refused to comment on where else he had been drinking on the night of the accident.

Former District 10 Councilman Mike Gallagher is temporarily filling the seat left vacant by Perry. However, Perry can return to council at any time to serve the remainder of his term, which ends in May.

