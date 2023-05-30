San Antonio District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez submits a letter to shut down Privat night club

Privat has been the subject of 89 San Antonio police investigations, councilman Manny Pelaez said in a protest letter to the TABC.

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to revoke the liquormartini barstatement, the o. They saidthePrivat has been the subject of 89 ongoing San Antonio Police Department investigations since the business opened in 2021, according to the protest letter Pelaez sent to the TABC late last week. He also said the the venue has been "linked to nearly 300 SAPD calls since its opening."Pelaez describes the bar, locatedPelaez's protest letter comes roughly a week after the May 18 shooting that stemmed from an altercation in the club's shared parking lot. The incident involved 14 people and left one dead and three injured, according to SAPD records.Under state law, state and local government officials as well as certain members of the public can ask to revoke a business' liquor license on the grounds that the establishment poses a risk to public safety.said

"We have provided video footage to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) that clearly shows both groups involved leaving our establishment peacefully, at different time intervals, and without any fights or altercations occurring inside," they said. "Unfortunately, the media has continued to report erroneous information, choosing inflammatory headlines and statistics instead of seeking the truth."

Further, Privat's owners said the 300 calls Pelaez referenced in his letter were from the strip center where the club is located, not solely from the business itself. The venue's management placed some of those calls to avert criminal activity, the owners also stated."It is evident with very little investigative work that the calls are not solely related to our establishment but are made to the address shared by the strip mall where we are located," they said. "Furthermore, several of the calls are unrelated to us, as they were made during hours when we are not open for business, or at times when we did not even exist, and for issues completely unrelated to our operations."