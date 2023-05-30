VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez submits a letter to shut down Privat night club

TABC is investigating Privat following a May 18 altercation in its parking lot that turned into a shooting.

By on Tue, May 30, 2023 at 4:38 pm

Privat has been the subject of 89 San Antonio police investigations, councilman Manny Pelaez said in a protest letter to the TABC.
Screengrab / Google Maps
Privat has been the subject of 89 San Antonio police investigations, councilman Manny Pelaez said in a protest letter to the TABC.
District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez has asked the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to revoke the liquor license of Northwest San Antonio martini bar Privat Social Club, calling it a haven for criminal activity.

In an emailed statement, the owners of the club — the site of a deadly May 18 shooting in its parking lot — denied that they're running an unsafe establishment. They said they're being unfairly targeted by Pelaez and the media.

Privat has been the subject of 89 ongoing San Antonio Police Department investigations since the business opened in 2021, according to the protest letter Pelaez sent to the TABC late last week. He also said the the venue has been "linked to nearly 300 SAPD calls since its opening."

Pelaez describes the bar, located 5138 UTSA Boulevard, Suite 101, as having a "dangerous and deadly business model."

Pelaez's protest letter comes roughly a week after the May 18 shooting that stemmed from an altercation in the club's shared parking lot. The incident involved 14 people and left one dead and three injured, according to SAPD records. 

Under state law, state and local government officials as well as certain members of the public can ask to revoke a business' liquor license on the grounds that the establishment poses a risk to public safety.

In their statement, Privat officials said the media misrepresented details of the May 18 shooting, incorrectly reporting that the fight started inside the club.

"We have provided video footage to the San Antonio Police Department  (SAPD) that clearly shows both groups involved leaving our establishment peacefully, at different time intervals, and without any fights or altercations occurring inside," they said.  "Unfortunately, the media has  continued to report erroneous information, choosing inflammatory headlines and statistics instead of seeking the truth."


Further, Privat's owners said the 300 calls Pelaez referenced in his letter were from the strip center where the club is located, not solely from the business itself. The venue's management placed some of those calls to avert criminal activity, the owners also stated.

"It is  evident with very little investigative work that the calls are not solely related to our establishment but  are made to the address shared by the strip mall where we are located," they said. "Furthermore, several of the calls  are unrelated to us, as they were made during hours when we are not open for business, or at times when we did not even exist, and for issues completely unrelated to our operations."

Police records obtained by the Current show that roughly 300 SAPD calls did originate from the shopping center. However, some of those were nonviolent in nature — triggered burglar alarms and vehicle break-ins, for example. Others appear to have been placed by Privat management, the documents show.

A TABC investigation into Privat stemming from the May 18 shooting is ongoing, a spokesperson for the state agency said. The TABC also is conducting an investigation of a video which allegedly showed a security guard hired by Privat body slamming a woman in April.

