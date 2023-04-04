Viral video captures San Antonio nightclub bouncer body-slamming woman during wild night

The clip posted on Twitter by social media user @leooooo69 has garnered 4.3 million views since being shared Sunday.
In the clip, two women are seen taking jabs at each other and rolling around in the parking lot of Privat Social Club, located at 5138 UTSA Boulevard in Northwest San Antonio. The camera then pans to capture a security guard picking up a female partygoer and throwing her to the pavement, sending money flying through the air.
While the fighting ensues, an unidentified man is seen grabbing one of the women's purses and walking away. Seconds later, a security guard strolls up to yet another patron and pepper sprays her even though she doesn't appear to be involved in the scuffle.
Another night @ privat pic.twitter.com/KL5Ilx6fV1— leo⌛️🇲🇽 (@leooooo69) April 2, 2023
According to KENS 5, at least six fights broke out in Privat Social Club's parking lot as the venue began to close in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Officials from the club told the TV station that its hired private security team, Precision Defense Group, intervened in the brawl while awaiting assistance from the San Antonio Police Department.
Precision Defense Group's chief told KENS that it's too early to say whether the body slam of the woman caught on camera was justified. The company is awaiting more security footage to make that call, according to the report.
Even so, many on Twitter are skeptical that the guards' use of force was justified. Some suggested the woman who endured the body slam contact one of San Antonio's many personal injury attorneys.
Others debated whether the man who picked up the woman's purse in the clip intended to steal it.
she got a lawsuit against Privat, security company & that security guard. $$$$$— 11JEL11 (@11jel11) April 2, 2023
There have been more than 50 police calls to the Privat Social Club for incidents including drunken behavior, assault, shots fired and other disturbances since November, KENS reports.
Nobody talkin bout how this dude just casually steals one of the girls purses😂💀 pic.twitter.com/fO0UupRVRg— Alejandro Ramirez (@ElLordalejandro) April 3, 2023
