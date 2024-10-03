San Antonio Google searches on registering to vote spike after VP debate

Following the conclusion of Tuesday’s debate, the Alamo City had the sixth-highest volume of searches of any U.S. metro area about registering to vote, according to Google data obtained by the Current.
San Antonio wasn't the only Texas metro with high search volumes. Austin came in at No. 2 nationally, while Waco ranked No. 7.
Indeed, the debate resulted in one of Google's highest national spikes this election season in searches for how to register to vote, according to Michael Guan, CEO of the firm Final Round AI, which analyzed the data.
“We found the debate had caused the third-highest spike in searches so far, behind the spike on Sept. 10 after the presidential debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump,” Guan said. “The largest spike on Sept. 17 came in the wake of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.”
The increased interest also comes mere days before Oct. 7, Texas' registration deadline for those interested in voting in the November election.
The data out of San Antonio and Austin also comes after progressive heavyweights including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Rep. Greg Casar and former congressman Beto O’Rourke held a series of rallies in South and Central Texas to energize young voters.
“Texas has the potential to become a progressive state,” progressive icon Sanders said during a rally at Texas State on Tuesday. “But that requires young people, working-class people, to stand up against corporate greed, to help us create an economy that works for all and not just the few.”
Texans' enthusiasm in the democratic process this election cycle also comes as a series of recent polls found Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Colin Allred running neck-and-neck with Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
San Antonio residents can register voters or check their registration status by visiting the Bexar County Elections Department's website.
