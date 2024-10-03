SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio Google searches on registering to vote spike after VP debate

San Antonio had the sixth-highest volume of Google searches of any U.S. metro on how to register to vote.

By on Thu, Oct 3, 2024 at 1:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 7. - Flickr / Erik (HASH) Hersman
Flickr / Erik (HASH) Hersman
The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 7.
The vice presidential debate between Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance and Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz apparently lit a fire under San Antonio voters.

Following the conclusion of Tuesday’s debate, the Alamo City had the sixth-highest volume of searches of any U.S. metro area about registering to vote, according to Google data obtained by the Current.

San Antonio wasn't the only Texas metro with high search volumes. Austin came in at No. 2 nationally, while Waco ranked No. 7.

Indeed, the debate resulted in one of Google's highest national spikes this election season in searches for how to register to vote, according to Michael Guan, CEO of the firm Final Round AI, which analyzed the data.

“We found the debate had caused the third-highest spike in searches so far, behind the spike on Sept. 10 after the presidential debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump,” Guan said. “The largest spike on Sept. 17 came in the wake of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.”

The increased interest also comes mere days before Oct. 7, Texas' registration deadline for those interested in voting in the November election.

The data out of San Antonio and Austin also comes after progressive heavyweights including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Rep. Greg Casar and former congressman Beto O’Rourke held a series of rallies in South and Central Texas to energize young voters.

“Texas has the potential to become a progressive state,” progressive icon Sanders said during a rally at Texas State on Tuesday. “But that requires young people, working-class people, to stand up against corporate greed, to help us create an economy that works for all and not just the few.”

Texans' enthusiasm in the democratic process this election cycle also comes as a series of recent polls found Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Colin Allred running neck-and-neck with Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

San Antonio residents can register voters or check their registration status by visiting the Bexar County Elections Department's website.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Another poll shows Democratic challenger Colin Allred closing in on Ted Cruz

By Michael Karlis

Last month, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced it would funnel millions of dollars into U.S. Congressman Colin Allred's campaign to oust U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Federal judge tosses Southwest Airlines' legal filing over San Antonio airport

By Michael Karlis

Southwest Airlines isn't happy with its location inside San Antonio International Airport.

Did San Antonio city official try to meddle in hiring process for Animal Control Services director?

By Michael Karlis

A dog waits for adoption at Animal Care Services' facility.

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Texas among the worst states for police assaulting students on school campuses

By Sanford Nowlin

A security guard at an Ohio school looks out over students in the cafeteria at lunch time.

Can Democrats keep the Texas House anti-voucher?

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Democrats will likely need to flip at least three Texas House seats to stand in the way of school voucher legislation.

Texas among states with biggest drops in life expectancy, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

The average life expectancy in Texas at the end of 2022 was 75.4 years.

Texas prison system’s staffing crisis and outdated technology endanger guards and inmates

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit at Chase Field in Beeville in 2013. Credit: Jennifer Whitney for The Texas Tribune
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us