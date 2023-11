San Antonio has some of the most festive Christmas light displays in the nation, study says

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram / topo_tron An over-the-top Christmas light display spotted in San Antonio's suburb of Windcrest.

Austin Dallas-Fort Worth Houston Seattle San Antonio Atlanta Phoenix Tampa Denver Orlando

With Thanksgiving over, it's time to get those lights out of the attic and start decorating.However, it's going take atype of light display to be the talk of the neighborhood this year, as San Antonio ranks among the cities with the most festive light displays, according to one recent study.San Antonio ranked as the No. 5 most festive city this holiday season, up five spots from last year, according to a study released by home maintenance provider app Thumbtack earlier this month.Thumbtack ranked cities on their festiveness based on the frequency of consumer requests for holiday lighting installations and removals since Oct. 2022.10 Most Festive U.S. Cities, according to ThumbtackApparently, everything really is bigger in Texas, including holiday light displays. Four Texas cities also cracked the top 10. Austin took the top spot, while the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex came in at No. 2, with Houston trailing at No. 3.