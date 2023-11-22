San Antonio has some of the most festive Christmas light displays in the nation, study says

However, it's going take a National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation type of light display to be the talk of the neighborhood this year, as San Antonio ranks among the cities with the most festive light displays, according to one recent study.
San Antonio ranked as the No. 5 most festive city this holiday season, up five spots from last year, according to a study released by home maintenance provider app Thumbtack earlier this month.
Thumbtack ranked cities on their festiveness based on the frequency of consumer requests for holiday lighting installations and removals since Oct. 2022.
10 Most Festive U.S. Cities, according to Thumbtack
- Austin
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Houston
- Seattle
- San Antonio
- Atlanta
- Phoenix
- Tampa
- Denver
- Orlando
