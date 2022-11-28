Study: San Antonio among most festive U.S. cities when it comes to Christmas lights

Texas was the only state with more than one city making the top 10.

By on Mon, Nov 28, 2022 at 1:57 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's historic Monte Vista neighborhood is a great place to catch a glimpse at extravagant holiday light displays. - Instagram / bellevoyage1
Instagram / bellevoyage1
San Antonio's historic Monte Vista neighborhood is a great place to catch a glimpse at extravagant holiday light displays.
The adage about everything being bigger in Texas apparently applies to Christmas decor.

Multiple Texas metros, including San Antonio, rank among the most festive in the nation when it comes to holiday light displays, according to a new study. The Alamo City ranked 10th on the list, which included Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston in the first, second and fourth spots, respectively.

Thumbtack — an app that connects homeowners to maintenance providers — conducted the analysis. It ranked U.S. metros based on the frequency of consumer requests for holiday lighting installations and removals between January 2022 and November 2022. Researchers adjusted the number of requests for the population of each area.

Texas was the only state with more than one city making the top 10.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Trial of former Border Patrol agent, alleged serial killer starts Monday in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Juan David Ortiz is accused of slaying four women while working as a supervisory intelligence officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Laredo.

Bad Takes: Matt Walsh's claims about trans kids are vile. So is Joe Rogan for offering him a forum.

By Kevin Sanchez

Matt Walsh speaking at the 2022 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.

Got a weird COVID-19 symptom? You’re not alone.

By Meghan Rosen, Science News

A medical worker tests a patient for symptoms of COVID-19.

Biden is still separating immigrant kids from their families

By John Washington and Anna-Cat Brigida, The Texas Observer

This photo was provided by Custom and Border Protection to reporter on 2018 tour of detention facility in McAllen, Texas. Although the Biden White House promised to stop family separations, records show they're still going on.

Also in News

Delay in Houston's boil water notice leads to outrage on social media

By Michael Karlis

A boil water notice is currently in effect for Houston, Bellaire, and parts of West University Place.

Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Outside of the sanctuary at Congregation Beth Israel in Austin on Nov. 1, 2021. Late the night before, a fire was set at the synagogue. Franklin Barrett Sechriest, then a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, was charged in the incident.

Got a weird COVID-19 symptom? You’re not alone.

By Meghan Rosen, Science News

A medical worker tests a patient for symptoms of COVID-19.

Bad Takes: Matt Walsh's claims about trans kids are vile. So is Joe Rogan for offering him a forum.

By Kevin Sanchez

Matt Walsh speaking at the 2022 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us