Study: San Antonio among most festive U.S. cities when it comes to Christmas lights

San Antonio's historic Monte Vista neighborhood is a great place to catch a glimpse at extravagant holiday light displays.
The adage about everything being bigger in Texas apparently applies to Christmas decor.
Multiple Texas metros, including San Antonio, rank among the most festive in the nation when it comes to holiday light displays, according to a new study
. The Alamo City ranked 10th on the list, which included Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston in the first, second and fourth spots, respectively.
Thumbtack — an app that connects homeowners to maintenance providers — conducted the analysis. It ranked U.S. metros based on the frequency of consumer requests for holiday lighting installations and removals between January 2022 and November 2022. Researchers adjusted the number of requests for the population of each area.
Texas was the only state with more than one city making the top 10.
