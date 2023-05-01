San Antonio man accused of shooting another in cojones over messages sent to his 'baby mama'

click to enlarge
The shooter, David Diaz, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $60,000 bond.
A San Antonio man is behind bars on charges that he shot another in the testicles after claiming the victim had sent messages to his "baby mama," KSAT reports
David Diaz, 26, and the victim were hanging out at a friend's house in the 1000 block of Santa Anna Street on March 30 when Diaz accused the other of messaging his girlfriend, according to the TV station.
"I would kill for my baby mama," Diaz said before shooting the man multiple times in the groin, KSAT reports.
The injured man was rushed to University Hospital, where he underwent surgery.
San Antonio police finally tracked down Diaz on Saturday, arresting and charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, KSAT reports. He remains in the Bexar County jail, where he's being held on $60,000 bond, court records show.
Diaz has racked up at least four prior weapons-related charges since 2015, according to court records cited by KSAT.
