San Antonio named one of the best U.S. cities in which to ring in the new year

The recent study also named SA as the second-best place in Texas to celebrate New Year's.

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 12:46 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio scored well when it comes to food and entertainment options, but less so for safety and accessibility, according to the study. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Parks Foundation
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Parks Foundation
San Antonio scored well when it comes to food and entertainment options, but less so for safety and accessibility, according to the study.
As residents gear up for the Dec. 31 tradition of experiencing fireworks and revelry downtown, a new study has named San Antonio one of the best U.S. cities in which to ring in the new year.

Online finance blog WalletHub ranked the Alamo City as the No. 13 best place to celebrate the New Year's holiday and the second-best in Texas, behind 12th-ranked Austin.

Researchers ranked cities on their New Year's celebrations using 29 metrics, including food and entertainment options, costs, safety and accessibility. San Antonio — recently named one of Conde Nast's must-visit U.S. destination on basis of its culinary scene — scored well in the food and entertainment category.

The Alamo City also ranked high for affordability, coming in as the nation's third-least expensive city to book a three-star hotel on New Year's Eve.

Even so, SA scored poorly on safety and accessibility, a factor that may have kept it out of the top 10. What's more, it was among the cities with the highest ticket prices for New Year's events, putting it on par with New York City and New Orleans.

New York City was named the best city to celebrate New Year's in the study, while North Las Vegas was named the worst.

