San Antonio Rep. Chip Roy says U.S. isn't worth defending due to transgender music teachers

Roy's latest absurd claim came during a speech intended to honor 9/11 victims.

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 1:57 pm

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is among Congress' most fervent filers of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, according to a 2023 report. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is among Congress' most fervent filers of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, according to a 2023 report.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy — a Republican whose district includes parts of San Antonio and Austin — this week announced that the United States isn't worth defending anymore because a friend's daughter has a transgender music teacher.

Yep, you read that right.

The firebrand congressman's latest absurd claim came during a half-hour screed delivered Tuesday on the House Floor. The speech was intended to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but quickly devolved into an anti-LGBTQ+ rant full of far-right fodder.

Halfway through his remarks, Roy said the nation's $820 billion defense budget is wasteful because liberal policies have turned the nation into something no longer worth defending.

"What the hell are we trying to defend?" Roy said. "What is left of the United States to defend? A school where I can't send my child to pray to God without spending $20,000 a year on top of the taxes I pay?"

Ranting Roy continued: "A school that my friend sends her 6th grader to with a trans music teacher asking her kid to do some dance in class? Yes, true story. Is that what we're defending with carriers and missiles and endless wars?"

So much for defending individual freedoms and liberties.

But, then, Roy is no stranger to tossing around unhinged rhetoric.

In July, the congressman grabbed headlines for blaming "woke DEI quotas" for the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The month prior, he fired off a social media post saying he wanted to cleanse the nation of white progressives. And the month before that, he warned that immigrants plan to implement Sharia law across the United States.

Ol' Chip's also no stranger to railing at members of the nation's LGBTQ+ community. Last year, he argued Congress should cut the nation's defense budget because an Air Force base in Georgia held a Pride event.

Then again, what else would folks expect from a House members who is among the most fervent filers of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation?

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

