San Antonio-Austin Rep. Chip Roy claims immigration will lead to 'Sharia law' in U.S.

Roy claimed immigration will lead to Islamic religious law soon being 'forced upon the American people.'

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 10:45 am

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy speaks earlier this year in Iowa.
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Congressman Chip Roy speaks earlier this year in Iowa.
Another day, another meltdown for U.S. Rep. Chip Roy.

In a Tuesday outburst on the House floor, the firebrand Republican representing parts of San Antonio and Austin warned that his Washington colleagues are ignoring the threat that immigration will lead to "Sharia law" soon being "forced upon the American people."

“How many campaign ads, how many speeches are going to be given by my Republican colleagues between now and November about what they will do to secure the border?" Roy said in a speech first reported on by Mediaite. "And what are they doing right now? Shrugging! ‘Sorry! Can’t do anything!'”

In apparent support of his notion that Sharia — or Islamic religious law — will soon be adopted by U.S. institutions, Roy claimed a "massive Muslim takeover of the United Kingdom [is] going on right before our eyes."

Roy went on to imply that the very presence of foreign-born people in the United States has put the nation on a slippery slope toward adopting Sharia law, never mind the U.S. Constitution's clear divisions on matters of church and state. Drawing from his lengthy anti-LGBTQ+ playbook, Roy even got in a dig at young people and their gender identity during his screed.

"We have 51.5 million people who are foreign-born in the United States. They have about 20-25 million kids. That puts that well over 20 something percent of the population and it’s the highest such number in the history of our country," Roy said in a clip shared by Mediaite. "People say, 'Well isn’t that great?' Is it? Are we teaching people about Western civilization? Are we teaching people about the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the rule of law? Are we teaching them Western values? Are we teaching them God exists? Are we teaching them the importance of freedom? Or are we teaching an entire generation, or two, or three to run around complaining about what’s wrong and why the entire world is against them because of their skin color, their sex, their supposed gender identity?"

By now, Roy's hyperventilating rants are old new  to his congressional colleagues. After all, they have experienced him likening them to Nazis for trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, holding up a disaster-relief bill that would aid his own constituents and repeatedly threatening to shut down the government.

The question remains how long Central Texas voters are willing to put up with the unending bluster and bullshit.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

