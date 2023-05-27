San Antonio's had more rain over the past few months than the entirety of last year

As of Wednesday, the Alamo City has recorded a total of 11.54 inches of rain so far this year, according to a recent data from the National Weather Service’s Austin-San Antonio offices.
That’s 0.03 inches more rain than the Alamo city had all of 2022. The average annual rainfall in San Antonio is around 30 inches, meaning that the Alamo City is on track for a normal year when it comes to precipitation.
An average weather year is welcome, considering that 2022 was the second driest year on record in San Antonio, KSAT reports.
With the rainfall early this morning, San Antonio Intl Airport has already recieved more rainfall this year (11.54") than all of last year (11.31"). #txwx— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 24, 2023
Although the area has seen a substantial amount of precipitation during the first few months of 2023, the majority of Bexar County remains under a moderate drought, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Bexar County also still remains under Stage 2 water restrictions.
