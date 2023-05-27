VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio's had more rain over the past few months than the entirety of last year

Despite the rain, most of Bexar County remains under a moderate drought, according to the NOAA.

By on Sat, May 27, 2023 at 9:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge As of Wednesday, San Antonio has recorded 11.54 inches of rain for the year. - Shutterstock / LeManna
Shutterstock / LeManna
As of Wednesday, San Antonio has recorded 11.54 inches of rain for the year.
After suffering through one of the driest years on record, it looks like San Antonio is back on track when it comes to rainfall.

As of Wednesday, the Alamo City has recorded a total of 11.54 inches of rain so far this year, according to a recent data from the National Weather Service’s Austin-San Antonio offices.

That’s 0.03 inches more rain than the Alamo city had all of 2022. The average annual rainfall in San Antonio is around 30 inches, meaning that the Alamo City is on track for a normal year when it comes to precipitation.
An average weather year is welcome, considering that 2022 was the second driest year on record in San Antonio, KSAT reports.

Although the area has seen a substantial amount of precipitation during the first few months of 2023, the majority of Bexar County remains under a moderate drought, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Bexar County also still remains under Stage 2 water restrictions.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kendall Batchelor, daughter of a San Antonio car dealer, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal crash

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.

Photo of 'Sucia Patrol' truck spotted in San Antonio goes viral on Reddit

By Michael Karlis

In San Antonio, the term "sucia" refers to scantily clad partiers who are often intoxicated. It can be a compliment or an insult, depending on who you ask.

Texas House panel recommends impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

The five-member House Committee on General Investigating unanimously agreed to adopt articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

San Antonio's Hotel Emma named No. 1 U.S. luxury hotel in Tripadvisor awards

By Nina Rangel

Hotel Emma opened in 2015.

Also in News

Want to watch Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment proceeding? Here's how.

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing an impeachment proceeding in the Texas House today.

Attorney General Ken Paxton blasts pending impeachment vote, calls for protests

By Patrick Svitek and Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

At a press conference on Friday, Attorney General Ken Paxton with aides, from left: Tommy Tran, executive assistant; James R. Lloyd, associate deputy attorney general for civil litigation; Austin A. Kinghorn, associate deputy attorney general for legal counsel; Ryan Fisher, director of government relations; Joshua Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice; Suzanna Hupp, special adviser; Brent Webster, first assistant attorney general; Lesley French, chief of staff; George Lane, adviser; Paige Willey, deputy communications director; and Ralph M. Molina, deputy attorney general for legal strategy.

Texas high school extends academic year after only five seniors were eligible to graduate on time

By Michael Karlis

People on Facebook questioned why the district is punishing those students who qualified to graduate by extending the year.

Dumpster fire reported at Texas Attorney General's Office. No, we mean a literal dumpster fire.

By Sanford Nowlin

A woman now under arrest is believed to have thrown a lit cigarette into the trash receptacle.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us