LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

South Texas organizations sue SpaceX over environmental damage — again

The complaint alleges that federal regulators failed to scrutinize the company after its rocket exploded over South Texas in April.

By on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 at 11:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Starship rockets sit at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas. - Shutterstock / luckyluke007
Shutterstock / luckyluke007
Starship rockets sit at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
Environmental groups last week filed a legal complaint in federal court alleging that U.S. regulators failed to scrutinize the environmental impact of Space X’s failed South Texas rocket launches earlier this year.

The Center for Biological Diversity, American Bird Conservancy, the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas and others allege in a supplemental petition that the Federal Aviation Administration and others failed to analyze the environmental damage caused by SpaceX’s disastrous launch in April ahead of the company's Nov. 18 followup launch. The petition was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The groups first sued the FAA in May in the wake of SpaceX’s failed first attempt at launching a Starship rocket. That launch ended with the craft exploding in flight and littering Brownsville and the surrounding area with debris.

Last week's supplemental complaint, which also names SpaceX as a defendant, argues that regulators failed to complete due diligence before approving the company’s second Starship launch on Nov. 18. That launch also ended with the rocket exploding over South Texas.

“Failing to do an in-depth environmental review and letting SpaceX keep launching the world’s largest rockets that repeatedly explode shows a shocking disregard for wildlife and communities,” Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement to SpaceNews about the new complaint. “SpaceX should not be given free rein to use this amazing area as a sacrifice zone.”

Word of the supplemental complaint comes as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company is planning a third Starship launch by year's end. However, Kathy Lueders — general manager of SpaceX’s Starbase launchpad in Boca Chica — told reporters last week that a third launch is more likely to occur in 2024.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama delivers gifts to West Side kids

By Michael Karlis

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, dressed as Santa Claus, greets a child as part of the El Louise Christmas Project.

Texas is challenging 150 years of immigration law

By Gus Bova, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas’ statewide poverty rate declines, but several rural counties see increase in poor residents

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Yuchih Choy loads boxes of food into a pickup at the West Texas Food Bank in Odessa on Oct. 5, 2022.

Texas billionaire Elon Musk launching new university in Austin, according to filing

By Michael Karlis

Elon Musk's new university would focus on teaching science, technology, engineering, and math, according to recent tax filings.

Also in News

Growth in specialized housing struggles to keep pace with city's removal of encampments

By Stephanie Koithan

David Farley, 64, has been chronically homeless his whole life. “Lots of people get us wrong,” he said.

Ken Paxton’s impeachment cost Texas taxpayers more than $4 million

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

From left, Texas House impeachment manager Andrew Murr, R-Junction, speaks with prosecution lawyers Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin during a short recess on the second day of the impeachment trial for Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sept. 6, 2023 in Austin. The Senate acquitted Paxton.

Federal funding dwindles for San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center

By Michael Karlis

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from nonprofit group Catholic Charities.

Fred's Fish Fry Lawsuit, Greg Abbott: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Attorneys representing Fred's Fish Fry named San Antonio artist Adrian Galvin's employer and place of work as defendants in a copyright infringement suit.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us