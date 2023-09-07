BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Study: San Antonio's Trinity University ranks among best U.S. liberal arts schools

Trinity University was also the only school in San Antonio to be ranked among the top 10 in Texas.

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 1:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Trinity University got high marks when it came to academics, professors, diversity, value and location, according to Niche. - Courtesy Photo / Trinity University
Courtesy Photo / Trinity University
Trinity University got high marks when it came to academics, professors, diversity, value and location, according to Niche.
The University of Texas at San Antonio might have the town's highest-profile college sports program, but another, older Alamo City campus earned high academic marks in a recent study by education-information website Niche.

Trinity University landed prominently in Niche's annual rankings, including being named the nation's No. 20 best small school and No. 19 best liberal arts school in the U.S. The school also came in as the No. 4 best university in Texas overall and the best liberal arts college in the Lone Star State.

Niche ranked colleges and universities across the U.S. using 12 categories. Trinity University received A+ grades in the categories of academics and professors, As for diversity and value and an A- for location.

"The professors seemed to care deeply about their students' individual success; this is why I believe the very small average class size is so appealing," a Trinity alum wrote on Niche. "The campus is gorgeous and fosters creativity, tranquility, and a strong urge to cultivate one's higher will and gain a deeper understanding of the beautiful spot in time and space that we find ourselves in."

Trinity University's high rankings comes less than a week after U.S. News & World Report named BASIS San Antonio — Shavano Campus among the top 100 high schools in the nation.

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities in Texas, according to Niche are:
  1. Rice University
  2. University of Texas at Austin
  3. Texas A&M University
  4. Trinity University
  5. Southern Methodist University
  6. Texas Christian University
  7. Texas Tech University
  8. University of Houston
  9. University of Texas Permian Basin
  10. Baylor University
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Six San Antonio employers land on Forbes' list of best places to work in Texas

By Brandon Rodriguez

Climbing seven spots from 2022, H-E-B landed a No. 2 spot on Forbes' annual ranking of the best employers.

Texas' years-long refusal to accept the Medicaid expansion has dire consequences for the working poor

By Travis E. Poling

People without insurance coverage often end at emergency rooms when they have medical issues — the priciest place for them to end up.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy threatens to shut down government if he can't resurrect Trump's border wall

By Sanford Nowlin

Chip Roy is not against playing a game of brinkmanship.

Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

By Michael Karlis

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus ranked as the seventh-best in high school in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. It ranks as No. 81 in the country.

Also in News

ERCOT again warns Texans it may be forced to resort to rolling blackouts

By Sanford Nowlin

An ERCOT employee monitors the state's electrical grid.

Texas avoids rolling blackouts during evening grid emergency

By Emily Foxhall, The Texas Tribune

CPS employees monitor conditions at the utility's control center.

Federal judge orders Texas to remove Gov. Greg Abbott's border buoys

By Sanford Nowlin

Greg Abbott's border buoys (pictured above) were launched into the Rio Grande in early July as part of his controversial $4.4 billion Operation Lone Star border crackdown.

Assclown Alert: Bashing the Godless Democrats with Christian nationalist David Barton

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Bashing the Godless Democrats with Christian nationalist David Barton
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us