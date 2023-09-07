Study: San Antonio's Trinity University ranks among best U.S. liberal arts schools

Trinity University landed prominently in Niche's annual rankings, including being named the nation's No. 20 best small school and No. 19 best liberal arts school in the U.S. The school also came in as the No. 4 best university in Texas overall and the best liberal arts college in the Lone Star State.
Niche ranked colleges and universities across the U.S. using 12 categories. Trinity University received A+ grades in the categories of academics and professors, As for diversity and value and an A- for location.
"The professors seemed to care deeply about their students' individual success; this is why I believe the very small average class size is so appealing," a Trinity alum wrote on Niche. "The campus is gorgeous and fosters creativity, tranquility, and a strong urge to cultivate one's higher will and gain a deeper understanding of the beautiful spot in time and space that we find ourselves in."
Trinity University's high rankings comes less than a week after U.S. News & World Report named BASIS San Antonio — Shavano Campus among the top 100 high schools in the nation.
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities in Texas, according to Niche are:
- Rice University
- University of Texas at Austin
- Texas A&M University
- Trinity University
- Southern Methodist University
- Texas Christian University
- Texas Tech University
- University of Houston
- University of Texas Permian Basin
- Baylor University
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter