LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

A total of seven campuses made it onto the magazine's best-in-Texas rankings.

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 2:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus ranked as the seventh-best in high school in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. It ranks as No. 81 in the country. - Screengrab / Google Maps
Screengrab / Google Maps
BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus ranked as the seventh-best in high school in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. It ranks as No. 81 in the country.
Only one San Antonio public high school ranked among the nation's 100 best in U.S. News & World Report's newest rankings, which dropped Tuesday.

The magazine's 2023-2024 report named BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus, a North Side public charter institution, the No. 81 public high school in the nation, down from No. 77 last year. The campus also ranked as the seventh-best high school in Texas.

Each year, U.S. News evaluates some 18,000 high schools on six factors, including college readiness, reading and proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.

Although BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus was the only local campus to rank in the nation's top 100, other area schools did break into its list of Texas's 100 best public high schools. Here's where they landed:
  • No. 7 in Texas, No. 81 Nationally: BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus
  • No. 14 in Texas, No. 124 Nationally: Young Women's Leadership Academy, San Antonio ISD
  • No. 19 in Texas, No. 134 Nationally: Health Careers High School, Northside ISD
  • No. 25 in Texas, No. 166 Nationally: IDEA Carver College Preparatory
  • No. 64 in Texas, No. 618 Nationally: International School of the Americas, North East ISD
  • No. 89 in Texas, No. 648 Nationally: Travis Early College High School, San Antonio ISD
  • No. 100 in Texas, No. 812 Nationally: Advanced Learning Academy, San Antonio ISD
All the San Antonio campuses to make U.S. News & World Report's best high schools in Texas list were public charter schools or magnet schools.

Further down the national list, NEISD's Ronald Regan came in at No. 843, while NISD's Louis D. Brandeis High School ranked at No. 1,925. Alamo Heights High School, located in one of the San Antonio area's most affluent zip codes, slid in at No. 2,728.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas inmates soaking bedsheets in toilet water to cool off in unairconditioned prisons

By Michael Karlis

At least 41 inmates in Texas State Prisons have died due to heat-related illness or unknown conditions this summer, according to the Texas Tribune.

Texas grid operator again warns of possible blackouts

By Michael Karlis

ERCOT said an unexpected high level of thermal generation outages and low wind power are creating power supply issues.

Attorneys file to strip Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of law license

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton now faces a second complaint involving the State Bar of Texas.

San Antonio Water System will shut off service to businesses that skirt restrictions

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio has remained under Stage 2 water restrictions since April 2022.

Also in News

Judge shoots down Texas Republicans' 'Death Star' bill as unconstitutional

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio joined in Houston's lawsuit to swat down HB 2171.

Texas grid operator again warns of possible blackouts

By Michael Karlis

ERCOT said an unexpected high level of thermal generation outages and low wind power are creating power supply issues.

CityScrapes: San Antonio's 'doom loop' shows city's downtown missteps

By Heywood Sanders

The vacancy rate for downtown's class A buildings — the newest, most desirable office space — stands at 39.8%.

Ted Cruz blasted for sharing false border-wall conspiracy theory on social media

By Michael Karlis

On Monday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared a video that an X user falsely claimed shows that the Biden Administration is cutting holes in Trump's border wall.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us