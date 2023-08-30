Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

The magazine's 2023-2024 report named BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus, a North Side public charter institution, the No. 81 public high school in the nation, down from No. 77 last year. The campus also ranked as the seventh-best high school in Texas.
Each year, U.S. News evaluates some 18,000 high schools on six factors, including college readiness, reading and proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.
Although BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus was the only local campus to rank in the nation's top 100, other area schools did break into its list of Texas's 100 best public high schools. Here's where they landed:
- No. 7 in Texas, No. 81 Nationally: BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus
- No. 14 in Texas, No. 124 Nationally: Young Women's Leadership Academy, San Antonio ISD
- No. 19 in Texas, No. 134 Nationally: Health Careers High School, Northside ISD
- No. 25 in Texas, No. 166 Nationally: IDEA Carver College Preparatory
- No. 64 in Texas, No. 618 Nationally: International School of the Americas, North East ISD
- No. 89 in Texas, No. 648 Nationally: Travis Early College High School, San Antonio ISD
- No. 100 in Texas, No. 812 Nationally: Advanced Learning Academy, San Antonio ISD
Further down the national list, NEISD's Ronald Regan came in at No. 843, while NISD's Louis D. Brandeis High School ranked at No. 1,925. Alamo Heights High School, located in one of the San Antonio area's most affluent zip codes, slid in at No. 2,728.
