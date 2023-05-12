Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Texas' Fort Hood renamed to honor Hispanic 4-star general Richard Cavazos

The base is one of nine U.S. Army installations being redesignated to nix links to the Confederate States of America.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 9:19 am

click to enlarge The new Fort Cavazos flag flies during the Installation Redesignation Ceremony May 9, 2023. - Blair Dupre for Fort Cavazos Public Affairs
Blair Dupre for Fort Cavazos Public Affairs
The new Fort Cavazos flag flies during the Installation Redesignation Ceremony May 9, 2023.
Killeen’s troubled Fort Hood was renamed to Fort Cavazos Tuesday, honoring the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.

The base, located about 70 miles north of Austin, is one of nine U.S. Army installations being redesignated based on the Naming Commission’s 2022 recommendations to remove names, symbols and monuments that commemorate the Confederate States of America, according to the U.S. Army press office.

Fort Hood was named after the Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, who commanded troops during the Civil War.

The installation's new namesake, General Richard E. Cavazos, had a long and distinguished career that spanned more than 30 years, with close ties to the post that now bears his name. He served as the III Corps Commanding General for two years in the early eighties, the Army’s press office said.

Cavazos’ honors include the Silver Star and two Distinguished Service Cross awards for service during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. The decorations were bestowed for actions such as evacuating wounded soldiers before having his own injuries treated during the Korean War and exposing himself to enemy fire while leading attacks in the Vietnam War, NPR reports.

“General Cavazos’ combat proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his Soldiers and their families made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served, and beyond,” Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commanding General, said in a statement.

Cavazos died in 2017 at the age of 88.

The name change may also usher in a new culture at the base, advocates told Texas Public Radio. The base has been in the news several times over, following the 2020 murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. Guillén’s death brought national media attention to the base, and an investigation following her murder found that leadership at the base was “permissive of sexual harassment and sexual assault.” The investigation led to the punishment of 14 officials.

