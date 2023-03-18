LULAC demands investigation of death of yet another Latina soldier at Texas' Ft. Hood

Long Beach, California native Ana Basaldua Ruiz was found dead in her quarters at Ft. Hood in Killeen.

By on Sat, Mar 18, 2023 at 8:57 am

Army Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz was found dead on Ft. Hood Monday, March 13. - Instagram / pulga_brownsville
Instagram / pulga_brownsville
Army Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz was found dead on Ft. Hood Monday, March 13.
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is demanding a federal investigation into yet another death of a Latina soldier at Texas Army installation Ft. Hood.

According to the organization, 21-year-old Army Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz was found dead Monday, March 13 in her quarters at the base in Killeen. Her parents said their daughter had complained repeatedly about sexual harassment by other service members, including one of her immediate superiors, LULAC officials maintain.

For its part, the Army said it's looking into Basaldua Ruiz's cause of death. However, as of a Thursday update from Fort Hood officials, they have concluded that “no foul play is evident.”

LULAC's outcry comes nearly three years after Army specialist Vanessa Guillén’s dismembered and charred remains were discovered near Ft. Hood. The crime shook the nation and spurred sweeping changes in how the military handles and prosecutes sexual assault and misconduct within its ranks.

Guillén’s family said she confided in them about repeated sexual harassment from within the ranks before her murder.

Long Beach, California native Basaldua Ruiz joined the Army in July 2021 and had been assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division. She was a combat engineer.

On Jan. 1, 2022, provisions of the “I Am Vanessa Guillén Act” became law. For the first time in U.S. military history, ranking commanders won't be able to decide whether to prosecute service members accused of serious crimes such as manslaughter, stalking and domestic violence. Instead, independent prosecutors will make that call.

Guillén's family is seeking $35 million in damages based on alleged transgressions including sexual harassment, rape and wrongful death.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

