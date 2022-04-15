Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Texts: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy pushed Trump White House to overturn election, then backpedaled

“We need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend,” Roy texted, according to a CNN report.

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 11:04 am

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at a press event last year. - TWITTER / @REPCHIPROY
Twitter / @RepChipRoy
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at a press event last year.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, whose district includes San Antonio, was one two Trump allies who in a string of text messages leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack first encouraged the White House's bid to overturn the 2020 election then warned against it, according to a new CNN report.

CNN's story, based on messages obtained by the House select committee examining the insurrection, examines texts sent by Roy and U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, both Republicans, to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"The text exchanges show that both members of Congress initially supported legal challenges to the election but ultimately came to sour on the effort and the tactics deployed by Trump and his team," CNN reports.

“We’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic,” Roy said in a Jan. 1 text to Meadows. According to CNN, the text was first released by the select committee but it hasn't been reported until now that Roy was its author.

That dire warning is a turnaround from a Nov. 7 communication with Meadows, in which Roy appeared to encourage the White House to throttle ahead with claims the election was a sham. “We need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend,” Roy texted, according to CNN.

Lee's text messages cited by CNN show a similar about-face on the legal challenges to Biden's legitimate victory in the election.

Among the other revealing texts unearthed by CNN:
  • Following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Roy texted Meadows, "This is a shitshow. Fix this now."
  • While coaching Meadows on legal strategy, Roy bagged on Rudy Giuliani from Trump's team, saying, “Frigging rudy [sic] needs to hush.”
  • The congressman on Dec. 31 appeared to fully back away from Trump's bid to overturn the election results: "If we substitute the will of states through electors with a vote by congress every 4 years… we have destroyed the electoral college… Respectfully.”
A spokesman for Roy's office told CNN the text messages “speak for themselves.” A Lee spokesman said the senator has been "fully transparent" about his take on the election.

Both Roy and Lee voted to certify the electoral results in favor of Biden after the Jan. 6 attack. However, more than 100 Republicans in the House and Senate didn't. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was among those, as was U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, the sole member of the San Antonio delegation to vote against certification.

