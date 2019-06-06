Email
Thursday, June 6, 2019

Bummer, Dude! River City Rockfest Postponed Until Next Year

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 3:03 PM

Fans rock out at River City Rockfest 2018. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Fans rock out at River City Rockfest 2018.
Over the past six years, River City Rockfest has brought in a gnarly collection of headliners, including last year's top-billed Nine Inch Nails.

But organizers announced Thursday that they're postponing until 2020 because they were unable to secure enough high-caliber talent. They had planned for the September 21-22 event to be the first two-day RCR.

“Due to issues with availability of top-tier talent to complete the lineup of bands this year, Bud Light River City Rockfest will be postponed until September 2020, when it will return to the AT&T Center grounds,” the announcement reads.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President Tammy Turner said her organization was proud to host the event on the arena grounds.



"Planning is underway, so stay tuned on all of our channels as we get rolling on River City Rockfest 2020," she added.

Announcements from a handful of bands, including Dangerous Toys, Blue Oyster Cult and Ukrainian outfit Jinjer leaked out in recent weeks, but a full lineup never appeared on the festival's website. Since Tool was playing the summer festival circuit, rumors circulated that the prog-metal heavyweights might top the bill.

Oh, well. Maybe next year.

AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium

