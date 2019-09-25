Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Rick Ross Added to This Year's Mala Luna Lineup in San Antonio
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 1:24 PM
San Antonio music festival Mala Luna’s already weighty lineup just got a little heavier.
“Hustlin’” rapper Rick Ross has joined the 4th annual Mala Luna, which will take place October 26-27 at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The performance will mark Ross' first San Antonio show since 2011.
Ross will perform alongside a spate of well-known hip-hop artists including Russ, Diplo, Miguel, Juice Wrld, YG, Playboi Carti, Summer Walker and Megan Thee Stallion.
For full lineup and to purchase tickets visit MalaLuna.com
.
