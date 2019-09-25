Rick Ross Added to This Year's Mala Luna Lineup in San Antonio

click image Facebook / Rick Ross

San Antonio music festival Mala Luna’s already weighty lineup just got a little heavier.“Hustlin’” rapper Rick Ross has joined the 4th annual Mala Luna, which will take place October 26-27 at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The performance will mark Ross' first San Antonio show since 2011.Ross will perform alongside a spate of well-known hip-hop artists including Russ, Diplo, Miguel, Juice Wrld, YG, Playboi Carti, Summer Walker and Megan Thee Stallion.