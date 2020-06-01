Monday, June 1, 2020
Drive-In Festival EDM Festival Will Zoom Into San Antonio at the End of June
Posted
By Darian Mendez
on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 4:19 PM
click image
Modern problems require modern solutions, and a drive-in EDM festival may be just what the doctor ordered.
Inspired by Germany's
first-ever drive-in rave, the EDM Drive-In will convert the Freeman Coliseum into a socially distanced dance party on June 26 and 27. The two-night fest will feature a full stage production with a lineup soon to be announced.
A portion of the fest proceeds will be donated to three organizations: the Rey Feo Education Scholarship Foundation
, Action United for Entertainers & Diverse Artists
(AUEDA) and the Whet Foundation
.
EDM Drive-in organizers Electric-Fiesta say their aim is to put on the safest party possible. Guests will park facing the stage and enjoy the show from the their car's interior. The event has a 300-350 vehicle capacity, making it a relatively intimate experience — you know, all things considered.
But anyone that feels safer still by staying at home can also enjoy the rave via livestream.
$20-$50, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, edmdrivein.com.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, EDM, EDM Festival, EDM Drive-In, drive-in festival, drive-in rave, Freeman Coliseum, social distancing, safety protocols, pandemic, Electric-Fiesta, live music, things to do in San Antonio, music festival, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.