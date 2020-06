Drive-In Festival EDM Festival Will Zoom Into San Antonio at the End of June

click image Facebook / EDM Drive-In

Modern problems require modern solutions, and a drive-in EDM festival may be just what the doctor ordered.Inspired by Germany's first-ever drive-in rave, the EDM Drive-In will convert the Freeman Coliseum into a socially distanced dance party on June 26 and 27. The two-night fest will feature a full stage production with a lineup soon to be announced.A portion of the fest proceeds will be donated to three organizations: the Rey Feo Education Scholarship Foundation Action United for Entertainers & Diverse Artists (AUEDA) and the Whet Foundation EDM Drive-in organizers Electric-Fiesta say their aim is to put on the safest party possible. Guests will park facing the stage and enjoy the show from the their car's interior. The event has a 300-350 vehicle capacity, making it a relatively intimate experience — you know, all things considered.But anyone that feels safer still by staying at home can also enjoy the rave via livestream.