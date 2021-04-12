Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 12, 2021

Smoke BBQ + Skybar will bring rapper Nelly to San Antonio on 4/20 for its 6th anniversary

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 9:48 AM

click image Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper Nelly for the company’s sixth anniversary. - INSTAGRAM / SMOKESANANTONIO
  • Instagram / smokesanantonio
  • Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper Nelly for the company’s sixth anniversary.
Smoke BBQ + Skybar is celebrating its sixth anniversary in a big way: by inviting rapper Nelly to get things “Hot in Here.”

The downtown-area outdoor bar has only been in operation since last November, but the Smoke family of restaurants has been around for nearly six years, including stints in St. Paul Square and on Sonterra Boulevard.



Nelly will emcee the event, scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, the unofficial smokers' holiday. It will also feature San Antonio band Finding Friday and DJ Ammunition. According to Smoke BBQ + Skybar owner Adrian Martinez, two other acts are also in the works, but he was mum on details.

“This is more about us having a great celebration with our fans,” Martinez told the Current. “Six years, against all odds. Plus beating a pandemic. I’m blessed and fortunate beyond my wildest dreams.”

click to enlarge Rapper Nelly will offer a meet and greet with fans for the event. - FACEBOOK / NELLY
  • Facebook / Nelly
  • Rapper Nelly will offer a meet and greet with fans for the event.
For those accustomed to rocking “Country Grammar” with the windows down, Nelly will offer a meet and greet with fans and perform a few of his classic songs.

The venue is offering a limited number of general admission pre-sale tickets for $40. An additional 500 tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis the day of the event.

VIP pavilions that can accommodate 20 to 40 guests at a price of $1,200 to $3,000 are already sold out.

Smoke BBQ + Skybar is located at 501 East Crockett St. While the venue can accommodate up to 2,500 people, the event will be limited to 1,500.

$40, doors open at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, Smoke BBQ + Skybar, (210) 253-9919, 501 E. Crockett St.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz
a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Snoop Dogg is headed to San Antonio for summer show at the Sunken Garden Read More

  2. claire rousay's a softer focus gets a surprise early release Read More

  3. Running on Riffs: Thunder Horse celebrates powerful second album with outdoor live show Read More

  4. a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance Read More

  5. Four San Antonio bands joining forces Saturday to raise money for fellow musician battling Leukemia Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation