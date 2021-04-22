Ted Nugent tested positive for COVID-19 days after performing at 'anti-mask' Florida grocery store

Now it appears Nugent, 72, a part-time Texas resident, found out he was sick with symptoms just a week after playing at a Naples, Florida grocery store that encourages “mask-free shopping.”
You may recall that's the same April 12 appearance where Nugent made headlines by blaming the Capitol insurrection on Black Lives Matter and Antifa. The event at Seed to Table grocery, owned by Nuge pal Alfie Oakes, also featured an appearance from Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, who wasn't wearing a mask, according to the Naples Daily News.
The grocer went viral last February for being an anti-mask retail establishment, and after Oakes claimed in a Facebook Live video that the pandemic isn’t real.
“No one’s getting infected here, no one’s dying,” the grocer and self-appointed infectious disease expert said. “I want to get the truth out. It’s a fraud, it’s a sham, and people have got to wake up."
Meanwhile, Nugent says the "Chinese shit" has really set him back. “I've got a stuffed up head, body aches," said a coughing Nugent in the video. "My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days."
This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, an affiliated publication.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.