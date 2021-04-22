Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Ted Nugent tested positive for COVID-19 days after performing at 'anti-mask' Florida grocery store

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM

Motor City Moron: Turns out Ted Nugent contracted COVID-19 after an appearance at a retailer that encourages "mask-free shopping." - HARMONY GERBER / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
On Monday, COVID-denier and NRA-mouthpiece Ted Nugent admitted that he tested positive for coronavirus, telling followers: “I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterfuck."

Now it appears Nugent, 72, a part-time Texas resident, found out he was sick with symptoms just a week after playing at a Naples, Florida grocery store that encourages “mask-free shopping.” 

You may recall that's the same April 12 appearance where Nugent made headlines by blaming the Capitol insurrection on Black Lives Matter and Antifa. The event at Seed to Table grocery, owned by Nuge pal Alfie Oakes, also featured an appearance from Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, who wasn't wearing a mask, according to the Naples Daily News.

The grocer went viral last February for being an anti-mask retail establishment, and after Oakes claimed in a Facebook Live video that the pandemic isn’t real.

“No one’s getting infected here, no one’s dying,” the grocer and self-appointed infectious disease expert said. “I want to get the truth out. It’s a fraud, it’s a sham, and people have got to wake up."

Meanwhile, Nugent says the "Chinese shit" has really set him back. “I've got a stuffed up head, body aches," said a coughing Nugent in the video. "My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days."

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, an affiliated publication. 

Sanford Nowlin also contributed to this report.

