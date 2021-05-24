Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, May 24, 2021

San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall nearly shut down for being over capacity, now blaming ticket seller

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 10:33 AM

click image Cowboys Dancehall was nearly shut down this weekend due to being over capacity - again. - FACEBOOK / COWBOYS DANCEHALL - SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Cowboys Dancehall - San Antonio
  • Cowboys Dancehall was nearly shut down this weekend due to being over capacity - again.
And the dance hall drama continues.

Authorities nearly shut down Northeast San Antonio music venue Cowboys Dancehall for being 800 people over capacity during its Grupo Firme show on Saturday, KSAT reports. City citations for the venue were pending as Sunday evening, according to the station.



This isn't the first time the club has been in hot water over capacity violations.

In January, the city slapped Cowboys with two citations for violating COVID-19 capacity protocols during a concert. The Code Enforcement Office subsequently warned the club, which also racked up several 2020 citations, that it had one more chance to avoid closure.

This time, Cowboys took to social media to blame a third-party promoter for overselling the concert by the popular Latin music act.

Police showed up to Cowboys Saturday night to investigate a large crowd waiting to gain entry, according to KSAT. The crowd appeared to get unruly after staff turned away ticket holders because the club was over capacity, the station reports.

Fights broke out and police made one arrest for public intoxication, according to the KSAT story.

The San Antonio Fire Marshal notified the club manager the venue was overcrowded and no one else could be allowed inside, after which time staff asked concertgoers to leave. Eventually, enough exited the building and the event was cleared to continue, the fire marshal told KSAT.

On Sunday afternoon, Cowboys Dancehall posted an apology on Facebook, blaming a third-party promoter for overselling tickets.

“We sincerely apologize to those customers who were not allowed in last night,” the post read. “The concert was brought to us from a third party promoter and therefore we did not have access to the ticketing. We are currently investigating how the show became oversold.”

According to the post, refunds are available for those turned away at the door.

